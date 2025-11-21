Does Speed Fascinate You Too? Have A Look At World’s Fastest Bike Built By Jet Engine Team

World’s Fastest Bike: In the world of motorcycles, speed has always fascinated bike lovers and caught attention globally. According to latest reports, one bike sits at the top — the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, which can reach a staggering top speed of 400 km/h (about 249 mph).

What Powers This Speed? The Ninja H2R is not a typical street bike. It is track-only, meaning it is built specifically for closed circuits and high-speed runs and not legal for regular road use.

Under its sleek bodywork lies a 998 cc supercharged inline-four engine, giving it enormous power and thrust. The engine helps the H2R generate incredible acceleration and reach top speeds that most bikes can only dream of. Its design also helps it stay stable at high speeds, with a carbon-fibre body that cuts smoothly through the air.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Comes Close?

While the Ninja H2R leads for production bikes, it is not the only ultra-fast motorcycle. Here are a few others in the top-speed race:

MTT 420-RR: This is no regular engine — it uses a turbine, similar to a small aircraft. It produces a mind-blowing top speed of 273 mph (440 km/h).



Lightning LS-218: This is the fastest electric production motorcycle. It can touch around 218 mph (351 km/h), thanks to a powerful 200 hp electric motor.



Suzuki Hayabusa (GSX-1300R): A famous name in the bike world, the Hayabusa has a top speed around 312 km/h (about 194 mph).

(Also Read: New Mahindra XEV 9S EV: Mind-Blowing Features Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut!)

Records from Strange Corners

Beyond production bikes, there are very special machines built just for breaking speed records:

Ack Attack: A “streamliner” bike engineered for land-speed records. It once hit an astonishing 634 km/h (about 395 mph) for a one-way run.



BUB Seven Streamliner: Another record-chasing bike. It has reached top speeds far beyond regular motorcycles, nearly 367 mph in some runs.

These bikes are not made for everyday riding; they are purpose-built to go extremely fast in controlled conditions.

Engineering Excellence

The quest of higher speeds continues to challenge engineering boundaries. Bikes like the H2R, MTT, and streamliners are built not only for speed enthusiasts but also serve as platforms for testing new technology, performance-oriented materials, and aerodynamic improvements.

For racing teams and bike makers, understanding how to build a 400 km/h bike helps improve handling, power, and safety. And for fans of motorcycles, these speed machines remain the ultimate symbol of power and engineering excellence.

According to reports, till this date, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is officially the fastest production motorcycle in the world.