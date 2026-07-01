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Driving in Delhi's 40° C heat? Here's how much fuel your car should have

Delhi's summer heat: Keeping at least one-quarter to half a tank of fuel is generally the safest approach. It reduces the chances of fuel contamination, and prevents drivers from getting stranded in extreme weather.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Driving in Delhi's 40° C heat? Here's how much fuel your car should have
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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