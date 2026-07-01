Delhi's summer heat: As temperatures in Delhi regularly cross 40°C during summer, many car owners wonder whether it's better to keep the fuel tank full or nearly empty. According to automotive experts and fuel system guidance from vehicle manufacturers, keeping at least one-quarter to half a tank of fuel is generally the safest approach. It helps protect the fuel pump, reduces the chances of fuel contamination, and prevents drivers from getting stranded in extreme weather.
Delhi's summer heat
Modern petrol and diesel vehicles use an electric fuel pump located inside the fuel tank. The surrounding fuel helps cool and lubricate the pump while the vehicle is running. Frequently driving with the fuel gauge close to empty can expose the pump to higher operating temperatures and increase wear over time.
Experts generally recommend keeping the tank above one-quarter full, especially during long commutes or traffic jams, which are common in Delhi. This also provides a safety buffer if roads are blocked or fuel stations are temporarily unavailable.
Does full tank become dangerous in hot weather?
A common belief is that filling the tank completely in summer can cause fuel to expand and create dangerous pressure. Modern vehicles are designed to handle this. Fuel tanks include an evaporative emissions system and expansion space that safely manage normal fuel expansion caused by heat.
The real issue is overfilling after the fuel nozzle automatically clicks off. Topping up beyond that point can force liquid fuel into the vehicle's vapour recovery system, which may damage components and trigger warning lights. Filling the tank only until the nozzle stops automatically is generally considered the correct practice.
Parking in the shade can also help keep the fuel and the vehicle cooler, although it has only a limited effect on the amount of fuel expansion.
Why driving on low fuel can cost more
Running the tank almost empty increases the risk of drawing sediment or debris that may have settled at the bottom of the tank, particularly in older vehicles. While modern fuel filters are designed to trap contaminants, repeatedly driving on very low fuel can place extra strain on the fuel system.
Low fuel levels also leave little room for unexpected delays caused by traffic congestion, road closures, or long-distance travel.
What drivers should do
For most drivers in Delhi's summer conditions, there is no need to keep the tank completely full at all times. Instead, maintaining a fuel level between one-quarter and half a tank offers a practical balance between vehicle care and convenience.
Keeping enough fuel also reduces the stress of searching for a petrol pump during peak heat or heavy traffic. Following the vehicle manufacturer's refuelling guidance and avoiding overfilling are among the best ways to keep the fuel system working properly while driving through the hottest months of the year.
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