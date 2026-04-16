Ducati bikes to get costlier in India from June 1; select models affected

New Delhi: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati today announced a price increase on select models from its range, effective on the ex-showroom India price from June 1, 2026. The updated prices will apply to selected models and variants and will be implemented across all official Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “Due to an increase in operational costs driven by overall inflation and rising commodity prices, this price correction will be introduced across selected models from the Ducati range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment.”

2026 is set to be an eventful year for Ducati, with a slew of new product launches planned. Ducati has already entered a new segment by launching the Desmo450 MX in March 2026. In April, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini will arrive in India as a rare collectible.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This will be followed by the all-new Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, DesertX V2, the new Multistrada V4 Rally, and Corse Editions of both the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 ranges-all scheduled for launch before the year-end.

The Superleggera V4 Centenario will also come to India in very limited units, all of which are already pre-booked, the company said.

This year, Ducati India also inaugurated its first-of-its-kind Service-Only Workshops in key locations such as Goa and Ahmedabad to further strengthen the brand’s after-sales network.

These workshops are Ducati-authorized and employ Ducati-trained technicians and staff, like a Ducati-authorized 3S facility in the country.