/Ducati Desmo250 MX revealed: Gets new 249cc engine that revs up to 15,000 rpm

Engine

The Desmo250 MX gets a new 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm. It uses Ducati's signature desmodromic valve actuation, which lets it rev all the way up to 15,000 rpm. Here's a neat detail: the bore and stroke dimensions, 81mm and 48.4mm, are identical to a single cylinder of the Panigale V4 R's 999cc engine, even though this motor has been built from scratch purely for motocross use. Power goes to the rear wheel through a 5-speed gearbox with an upshift quickshifter.