/Ducati Desmo250 MX revealed: Gets new 249cc engine that revs up to 15,000 rpm

Ducati Desmo250 MX Details: Ducati is expanding its motocross lineup. Nearly a year after the Desmo450 MX broke cover, the Italian brand has now revealed the Desmo250 MX, built specifically for the MX2 category. It shares its chassis, electronics, and overall architecture with its bigger sibling, the Desmo450 MX, but gets an all-new engine of its own.
Engine
The Desmo250 MX gets a new 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm. It uses Ducati's signature desmodromic valve actuation, which lets it rev all the way up to 15,000 rpm. Here's a neat detail: the bore and stroke dimensions, 81mm and 48.4mm, are identical to a single cylinder of the Panigale V4 R's 999cc engine, even though this motor has been built from scratch purely for motocross use. Power goes to the rear wheel through a 5-speed gearbox with an upshift quickshifter.
Chassis and hardware
The bike uses an aluminium perimeter frame paired with an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa units with Kashima coating, specifically tuned for this smaller engine. Braking comes from Brembo calipers paired with 260mm front and 240mm rear Galfer discs. Wet weight without fuel is claimed at just 103 kg, and the bike rolls on Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tyres.
Electronics
The Desmo250 MX gets two engine maps, three levels of traction control, three levels of launch control, and two levels of engine brake adjustment. All of this can be configured through Ducati's X-Link smartphone app.
Smart maintenance
One of the more interesting features is Ducati's predictive maintenance system. It uses an algorithm that tracks engine stress based on how the bike is being ridden and adjusts service intervals accordingly. Valve clearance checks are due after 45 hours of use, piston replacement is recommended somewhere between 45 and 60 hours depending on stress levels, and a full engine overhaul is scheduled between 90 and 120 hours.
Availability
The Desmo250 MX goes on sale in select European markets starting July 2026, with North American deliveries following in August. Ducati hasn't announced any plans for an India launch yet. That said, since the Desmo450 MX did eventually make it to India on a made-to-order basis, there's a reasonable chance the Desmo250 MX could follow the same route down the line.
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