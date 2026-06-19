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Ducati Desmo250 MX revealed: Gets new 249cc engine that revs up to 15,000 rpm

Ducati Desmo250 MX gets a new 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 44.5 hp at 12,500 rpm and 28.3 Nm at 8,800 rpm. It uses Ducati's signature desmodromic valve actuation, which lets it rev all the way up to 15,000 rpm.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Ducati Desmo250 MX revealed: Gets new 249cc engine that revs up to 15,000 rpm
Image Credit: Ducati Desmo250 MX revealed: Gets new 249cc engine that revs up to 15,000 rpm

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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