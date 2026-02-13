Ducati introduces Formula 73 limited-edition bike: India arrival in Q4 2026

Ducati Formula 73 Limited-Edition Bike: Ducati has announced the Formula 73, a limited-edition motorcycle that blends retro charm with modern tech. The bike celebrates the iconic 750 Super Sport Desmo from the 1970s, one of the most legendary machines in Ducati’s history. Only 873 numbered units will be produced, making it a true collector’s model. The Formula 73 is designed as an Urban Cafe Racer. It aims to offer classic styling with contemporary performance and features, giving riders a nostalgic yet premium riding experience. It will be produced in a numbered series limited to 873 units and will arrive in Indian dealerships in Q4 of 2026.

Design

In terms of design, the Formula 73 clearly takes inspiration from the 1973 750 Super Sport Desmo. It gets a sleek and minimalist look with a silver and aqua green livery. A vertical gold stripe on the fuel tank adds a classic touch. Clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, a short fairing and a slim tail section complete its cafe racer personality. Many billet aluminium parts and a Rizoma fuel cap enhance its premium appeal.

Engine

Powering the bike is an 803cc air-cooled Desmodue L-twin engine. It produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine uses desmodromic valve timing and is Euro5+ compliant. Ducati has paired it with a Termignoni silencer for a distinctive exhaust note. Ride-by-Wire ensures smooth and responsive throttle control.

Hardware

The Formula 73 uses a steel trellis frame and rides on 17-inch spoked wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm KYB upside-down fork and a KYB rear shock. Braking is managed by Brembo radial calipers with a 330 mm front disc.

Features and electronics

Feature-wise, it comes with traction control, cornering ABS, quick shifter and two riding modes. A 4.3-inch TFT display, full-LED lighting, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) and turn-by-turn navigation add modern convenience.

Model name and serial number

Like all Ducati limited edition models, the Formula 73 features the model name and serial number on the steering plate. Each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity, as well as a collection of period images and sketches created by the Ducati Style Centre, presented in a special box.