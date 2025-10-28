Ducati Launches New Multistrada V2 In India - Price, Specs & Top Features

New Ducati Multistrada V2 And V2S: Ducati has launched the latest-generation Multistrada V2 and V2S in India, priced between Rs 18.88 lakh and Rs 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Ducati Multistrada V2 is now lighter and more refined than before, shedding 18kg compared to the previous version. The V2 weighs 199kg (without fuel), while the V2S tips the scales at 202kg. The reduced weight is partly due to a 19-litre fuel tank, which is 1 litre smaller than the older model.

Prices (Ex-showroom, India)

Ducati Multistrada V2 Ducati Red - Rs 18,88,000

Ducati Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red - Rs 20,99,800

Ducati Multistrada V2 S Storm Green - Rs 21,29,700

In terms of design, Ducati has given the Multistrada V2 a sharper and more aggressive front look, inspired by the Panigale and Multistrada V4. It now features new headlights and DRLs and a revised silencer with a sleeker design.

Powering the adventure tourer is an 890cc V-twin engine that produces 115hp at 10,750rpm and 92Nm at 8,250rpm. That’s a gain of 2.6hp, though torque has slightly reduced by 3.9Nm. Both variants come with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and bi-directional quickshifter for smoother performance.

The V2S variant stands out with Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), a semi-active system that automatically adjusts damping for optimal comfort. It also comes with a Minimum Preload function, allowing riders to lower the rear suspension at the touch of a button. Ducati has replaced the older trellis frame with a new monocoque front frame, improving rigidity and handling.

The electronics package includes a 5-inch TFT display with a refreshed interface and five riding modes- Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet. Riders can fine-tune features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Wheelie Control (DWC), and Engine Brake Control (EBC).

The bike also comes with Cruise Control, a USB charging port, and Ducati Brake Light EVO, which flashes during sudden braking.