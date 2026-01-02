Ducati Launches Panigale V4 R In India At Rs 84.99 Lakh: Check Key Specs Of This Track-Focused Superbike

Advertisement
Ducati Panigale V4 R: The Ducati Panigale V4 R is priced at Rs 84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Available only in Ducati Red, it is a limited-production, track-focused motorcycle.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ducati has officially launched the Panigale V4 R in India, marking the arrival of its most race-focused motorcycle yet. The first unit of the 2025 Panigale V4 R was delivered on January 1, 2026, by Ducati Chennai. Bookings for the high-performance superbike are now open across Ducati dealerships in the country.

The Panigale V4 R is a homologation model developed for the World Superbike Championship. It carries forward Ducati’s long-standing “R” lineage that began with the iconic 996R. Each unit is produced in limited numbers and features a unique serial number engraved on the clip-on handlebars.

The bike is powered by a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine derived directly from Ducati’s MotoGP and WorldSBK machines. The engine produces 218 hp at 15,500 rpm, with a redline stretching to 16,500 rpm. With an optional racing exhaust, output rises to 235 hp, and up to 239 hp with Ducati Corse Performance Oil. Ducati claims a top speed exceeding 330 km/h in full race trim.

Advanced Aerodynamics

The Panigale V4 R features MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics, including new side-mounted aerodynamic wings that generate downforce at high lean angles. These are paired with larger biplane wings that improve stability and front-end grip at high speeds.

The motorcycle uses an aluminium chassis and a hollow swingarm designed for better feedback and handling. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Öhlins components, while braking is managed by Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Launches Updated Z650RS In India with E20-Compliant Engine; Check Price And Colour Options)

Racing Electronics

The bike is equipped with Ducati’s advanced electronic suite, including traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and engine brake management. A 6.9-inch TFT display with a dedicated “Grip Meter” provides real-time feedback to the rider.

Price and Availability

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is priced at Rs 84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Available only in Ducati Red, it is a limited-production, track-focused motorcycle.

