Ducati Launches Panigale V4 R In India At Rs 84.99 Lakh: Check Key Specs Of This Track-Focused Superbike

Ducati has officially launched the Panigale V4 R in India, marking the arrival of its most race-focused motorcycle yet. The first unit of the 2025 Panigale V4 R was delivered on January 1, 2026, by Ducati Chennai. Bookings for the high-performance superbike are now open across Ducati dealerships in the country.

The Panigale V4 R is a homologation model developed for the World Superbike Championship. It carries forward Ducati’s long-standing “R” lineage that began with the iconic 996R. Each unit is produced in limited numbers and features a unique serial number engraved on the clip-on handlebars.

The bike is powered by a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine derived directly from Ducati’s MotoGP and WorldSBK machines. The engine produces 218 hp at 15,500 rpm, with a redline stretching to 16,500 rpm. With an optional racing exhaust, output rises to 235 hp, and up to 239 hp with Ducati Corse Performance Oil. Ducati claims a top speed exceeding 330 km/h in full race trim.

Advanced Aerodynamics

The Panigale V4 R features MotoGP-inspired aerodynamics, including new side-mounted aerodynamic wings that generate downforce at high lean angles. These are paired with larger biplane wings that improve stability and front-end grip at high speeds.

The motorcycle uses an aluminium chassis and a hollow swingarm designed for better feedback and handling. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Öhlins components, while braking is managed by Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers.

Racing Electronics

The bike is equipped with Ducati’s advanced electronic suite, including traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and engine brake management. A 6.9-inch TFT display with a dedicated “Grip Meter” provides real-time feedback to the rider.

Price and Availability

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is priced at Rs 84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Available only in Ducati Red, it is a limited-production, track-focused motorcycle.