Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Launched In India At Rs 77 Lakh - Features, Engine And More

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Details: Ducati launched the Panigale V4 Tricolore in India, priced at Rs 77 lakh, ex-showroom. It's a special edition model, limited to 1,000 units globally, and very few units will make their way to India. Bookings for the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore are open now. Like all collectible Ducatis, each Tricolore is made unique by the engraved, machined aluminium steering plate with the model's name and unit number.

Based on the new Panigale V4, the ultra-exclusive Panigale V4 Tricolore is designed by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati. Its white, red, and green livery, designed asymmetrically for the first time on the bike, celebrates the colours of the Italian flag by combining them with the black and white of the checkered flag, the symbol of victory, shown on the lower part of the fairing.

Speaking on the occasion, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The Panigale V4 Tricolore represents the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship, design, and exclusivity. This collector’s motorcycle is a celebration of Italy, blending Ducati’s rich racing heritage with an unmistakable sense of luxury and detail that only a limited-edition creation can offer.”

"The Panigale V4 Tricolore is equipped with five-spoke carbon fiber rims that reduce the weight by approx. 0.907 kilos as compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear", the company said.

It further said, "The new Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm thick, which increase braking power and performance consistency."

These discs, tested by Ducati Factory Riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are derived from the racing discs mounted in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits and are paired with Hypure calipers. The calipers feature an anthracite anodizing treatment and an oversized Brembo logo. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as in MotoGP and Superbike.

A dry clutch, adjustable footpegs in solid aluminum, and a GPS module complete the special equipment of the Tricolore. Anyone who wants to use the Panigale V4 Tricolore on the track will also have access to a racing tank cap in solid aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, an open clutch cover in carbon fiber, and a kit for removing the license plate holder, all supplied as standard.

This collector's bike gets an alcantara seat, the racing plexiglass, and the dedicated animation of the dashboard at key-on. In terms of engine, the Tricolore is identical to the standard Panigale V4. It gets the same 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that produces 216hp and 120.9Nm of torque.