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  • /E85 vs E20 fuel real-world mileage test: E85 costs Rs 20 less than petrol, but you'll still pay more per km - Explained

E85 vs E20 fuel real-world mileage test: E85 costs Rs 20 less than petrol, but you'll still pay more per km - Explained

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has outlined plans to set up 50 to 100 E85 and E100 dispensing stations in Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridor initially, scaling to 500 stations by December 2026 and 5,000 stations across major Indian cities by end of 2027.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
E85 vs E20 fuel real-world mileage test: E85 costs Rs 20 less than petrol, but you'll still pay more per km - Explained
Image Credit: E85 vs E20 fuel real-world mileage test: E85 costs Rs 20 less than petrol, but you&#039;ll still pay more per km

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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