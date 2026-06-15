/E85 vs E20 fuel real-world mileage test: E85 costs Rs 20 less than petrol, but you'll still pay more per km - Explained

The testing methodology

It used a Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 FFV, one of the very few two-wheelers in India currently capable of running on E85. The team drained the tank completely, filled it to the brim with E85, set tyre pressures to manufacturer specs, and rode an 80 km loop through Delhi traffic at an average speed of 29 kmph. The same route was repeated the next day using E20, under similar traffic and weather conditions. A brim-to-brim filling method ensured accurate results.