Electric bike under Rs 1 lakh: Oben Rorr EVO launched with AI tech, 180km range, 110kmph speed and more

Oben Rorr EVO Launched In India: Oben Electric has launched a new bike, the Rorr EVO, at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers. Later, the price will go up to Rs 1,24,999. Bookings are already open at just Rs 777, while test rides and deliveries will start from June 2026. The bike is available in four colour options: Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black and Photon White.

Commenting on the launch, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, "It is a no-compromise product designed to prove that electric (bikes) can match and exceed the full spectrum of real-world riding, not selectively, but completely. Rorr EVO is built to make that shift tangible on the road."

Design and styling

The Rorr EVO gets a bold streetfighter look. It has a muscular stance and sharp body panels. At the front, you get a projector headlamp with a signature lighting element. The overall design feels aggressive yet balanced, giving it a strong road presence.

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Battery, range and charging

The bike comes with a 3.4kWh LFP battery. It offers a claimed range of 180km (IDC). With fast charging, it can go from 0 to 80% in just 90 minutes. It also gets an onboard charger for regular charging at home. The battery comes with an 8-year warranty.

Motor and performance

Powering the Rorr EVO is an in-house developed IP68-rated electric motor. It delivers a top speed of 110kmph. The bike also gets a single-stage chain drive, which improves durability and gives better torque delivery.

A highlight here is the SmartIQ feature. This AI-based ride mode analyses your riding style and adjusts power delivery in real time to extend range by up to 15%.

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Features and practicality

The Rorr EVO focuses heavily on everyday usability. It offers a long 680mm seat for better comfort and a low seat height of 780mm. Ground clearance stands at 200mm. It also gets 10 litres of storage, which includes under-seat space and a tank storage area. There are dual USB charging ports and even a reverse mode, which makes city riding easier.

It also comes equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT display, providing navigation, ride data, and smart alerts for call, text and music. Through the mobile app, you can access features like geo-fencing, ride history, theft protection and remote diagnostics. Rorr EVO also offers 230 mm water-wading capability.

Safety

On the safety front, the bike gets features like Fall Alert with Emergency Assist, Unified Brake Assist and a Driver Alert System. A wide rear tyre improves stability.