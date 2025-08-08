Electric Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Jump 93% In July 2025: FADA

Electric Passenger Vehicles Retail Sales In July 2025: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released retail sales data for electric passenger vehicles (EPVs) for July 2025, showing significant year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) growth. According to FADA, total electric car sales in July 2025 stood at 15,528 units, up by 93.21% compared to July 2024, when 8,037 units were sold. On a monthly basis, the sales rose by 17.83%, up from 13,178 units in June 2025.

As per the report, electric PVs accounted for 4.7% of the total passenger vehicle market in July 2025, up from 2.4% a year ago. "Electric mobility continued its forward momentum in July’25, with EV penetration rising across most segments, barring two-wheelers. In passenger vehicles, EV share advanced to 4.7%, a steep rise from 2.4% a year ago, driven by wider model offerings and the benefit of enhanced state incentives," said C.S. Vigneshwar, FADA President.

Tata Motors remained the market leader with 6,047 units sold, marking an 18.57% YoY growth and 28.44% MoM rise. MG Motor India followed closely, selling 5,089 units, which is a massive 214.91% increase compared to July last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 2,835 sales, growing by an impressive 446.24% YoY, although the brand saw a 6.04% drop from the previous month. Hyundai Motor India showed strong performance as well, retailing 613 electric vehicles, up 938.89% YoY and 19.73% MoM.

Luxury carmakers also saw gains. BMW India sold 234 units, recording a 200% YoY growth, while Mercedes-Benz sold 86 units, up 145.71% compared to July 2024.

FADA noted that the data does not include figures from Telangana and has been compiled from 1,386 out of 1,446 RTOs in India as of August 4, 2025.