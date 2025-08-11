New Delhi: Elon Musk-Owned Tesla on Monday opened its first showroom in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Worldmark 3 complex in Aerocity. This is the electric carmaker’s second store in India, coming just a month after its debut in the country.

The new showroom is located in one of Delhi’s busiest business areas near Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Aerocity showroom acts as an experience centre. Visitors can check out the Model Y electric SUV, learn about the buying process, and explore charging options. The outlet will cater to customers from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and nearby regions.

This launch follows Tesla’s India entry on July 15 at Maker Maxity in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. During the event, the chief minister invited Tesla to set up research, development, and manufacturing facilities in the state.

Tesla Debut In India's Premium EV Market

Tesla is making a strong effort to enter India's premium EV market before the holiday season with the opening of the new showroom in Delhi, adding a second major metro to its retail map. The company is currently concentrating on increasing retail access and customer onboarding, but it has not yet revealed plans for local manufacturing or additional models for India.

Tesla Model Y Price

The Model Y is currently the flagship model in Tesla's India portfolio. It comes in two different versions: the standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) model costs Rs 59.89 lakh, while the Long Range RWD model costs Rs 67.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). Delivery is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025, and reservations opened in July.

Tesla Model Y Range:

The claimed range of the standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Model Y is 500 km on a single charge; the Long Range RWD variant increases this to 622 km. According to Tesla, the Long Range model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds, while the standard model can do so in 5.9 seconds. The top speed of both models is 201 kmph.

The standard version can recover up to 238 km of range with a fast charger in 15 minutes, while the Long Range can recover up to 267 km in the same amount of time. (With IANS Inputs)