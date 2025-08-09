Advertisement
Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Set To Open Second Showroom In Delhi Weeks After Mumbai; Check Date And Other Details

Tesla Showroom In Delhi NCR: Tesla launched its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, starting from nearly Rs 60 lakh. The deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter this year.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Set To Open Second Showroom In Delhi Weeks After Mumbai; Check Date And Other DetailsImage Credit: @Tesla_India/X

Tesla Showroom In Delhi NCR: Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla is gearing up to open its second showroom in Delhi on August 11. This launch follows less than a month after the company opened its first Indian showroom in Mumbai. The EV giant also recently set up its first charging station at Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), located near Maker Maxity Mall, where the Mumbai showroom was inaugurated.

The high-profile Mumbai launch was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who praised Tesla’s entry into the state and invited the company to set up R&D and manufacturing facilities there.

New Tesla Experience In Delhi

Elon Musk’s Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd has signed a nine-year lease for an 8,200 sq ft showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity hospitality district, near Indira Gandhi International Airport, at a monthly rent of ₹17.22 lakh, as per documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The new Tesla Experience Centre will open at Aerocity’s upscale Worldmark 3 complex, catering to customers in the national capital region -- a key hub for India’s electric mobility push.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla launched its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, starting from nearly Rs 60 lakh. The deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter this year. Tesla Model Y is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge. However, the deliveries will be prioritised for buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles transported on flat-bed trucks directly to customers’ homes.

Tesla Opens Vehicle Registration

The company has also updated its website to allow vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding access beyond its initial launch cities. While Tesla lists its full self-driving (FSD) feature as an optional extra for Rs 6 lakh, the advanced capability will be introduced in India at a later stage. The EV giant recently launched its first charging station at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where it also debuted its first Indian showroom at Maker Maxity Mall. 

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Ankur Mishra is a tech and business journalist with a keen interest in the automotive industry. He expertly navigates the intersections of technology, automobiles, and finance, delivering insightfu... Read more

