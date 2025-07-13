Elon Musk's Tesla Car Price: Elon Musk's Tesla has officially confirmed its entry into India, with its first showroom opening in Mumbai on July 15. This marks the American electric vehicle (EV) giant’s debut in the world’s third-largest automobile market. The Tesla Experience Centre, located at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, will kickstart operations, with a second showroom likely to follow in Delhi. The move ends years of speculation about Tesla's plans for India.

Earlier, Musk had expressed interest in investing $2-3 billion to build EVs locally, reports suggest the company is currently focused on imports, not manufacturing.

Elon Musk's Tesla Making Entry In India

Tesla will start its India operations with fully imported cars. Even though the Indian government offered lower import taxes and encouraged local manufacturing through a new EV policy, Tesla has made it clear that it doesn’t plan to manufacture cars in India. This means Tesla cars will face the full 110% import duty when they launch.

Tesla's First Model Likely To Be Model Y; Check Expected Price

Between January and June, records show Tesla imported about $1 million worth of cars, chargers, and accessories into India—mostly from China and the U.S. This included six Model Y SUVs (five priced at $32,500 each and one long-range version at $46,000), along with several Superchargers.

Meanwhile, Tesla will continue with its direct-to-customer retail model with a company-owned showroom in India. It has hired several local personnel for store manager, sales and service executive roles.

Tesla Revamped Hiring Process

Tesla’s entry into India comes at a time when the company is looking to grow in new markets due to falling sales in other countries and unused capacity at its global factories. While still developing, India’s EV market is gaining momentum with rising interest from city buyers and strong government support.

This year, Tesla has increased hiring in India, bringing on store managers, service staff, and sales executives. The company is also reportedly looking for supply chain engineers and vehicle operators, possibly hinting at future plans involving its self-driving technology.