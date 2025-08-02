Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940224https://zeenews.india.com/auto/elon-musks-tesla-ordered-by-florida-jury-to-pay-millions-of-dollars-in-2019-fatal-autopilot-crash-2940224.html
NewsAuto
AUTOMOBILE

Elon Musk's Tesla Ordered By Florida Jury To Pay Millions Of Dollars In 2019 Fatal Autopilot Crash

Tesla Car Crash: This verdict comes at an important moment for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, as they prepare to launch a fully driverless taxi service in multiple cities. Musk has also continued to promote the safety of Tesla’s self-driving technology.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Elon Musk's Tesla Ordered By Florida Jury To Pay Millions Of Dollars In 2019 Fatal Autopilot Crash

Tesla Car Crash: In a rare legal blow to Elon Musk’s Tesla, a federal jury in Miami has ordered the company to pay $329 million in damages for a fatal crash involving its Autopilot driver-assistance system. According to court records, the jury awarded $200 million in punitive damages, along with $59 million to the family of Naibel Benavides Leon and $70 million to her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo.

The case involved a tragic late night accident in 2019 on a dark road in Key Largo, Florida. The jury found that Tesla’s Autopilot system was partly responsible for the crash that killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and left her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, seriously injured after a Tesla Model 3 slammed into them while they were stargazing on the roadside. Meanwhile, Tesla plans to appeal the verdict, according to its defense attorneys.

More To Follow... 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Ankur Mishra is a tech and business journalist with a keen interest in the automotive industry. He expertly navigates the intersections of technology, automobiles, and finance, delivering insightfu... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK