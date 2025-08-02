Elon Musk's Tesla Ordered By Florida Jury To Pay Millions Of Dollars In 2019 Fatal Autopilot Crash
Tesla Car Crash: This verdict comes at an important moment for Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, as they prepare to launch a fully driverless taxi service in multiple cities. Musk has also continued to promote the safety of Tesla’s self-driving technology.
Trending Photos
Tesla Car Crash: In a rare legal blow to Elon Musk’s Tesla, a federal jury in Miami has ordered the company to pay $329 million in damages for a fatal crash involving its Autopilot driver-assistance system. According to court records, the jury awarded $200 million in punitive damages, along with $59 million to the family of Naibel Benavides Leon and $70 million to her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo.
The case involved a tragic late night accident in 2019 on a dark road in Key Largo, Florida. The jury found that Tesla’s Autopilot system was partly responsible for the crash that killed 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and left her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, seriously injured after a Tesla Model 3 slammed into them while they were stargazing on the roadside. Meanwhile, Tesla plans to appeal the verdict, according to its defense attorneys.
More To Follow...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv