AUTO NEWS

EV Face-Off: Tata Nexon 45 Vs MG Windsor - Which One Truly Delivers On Range?

MG Windsor Vs Tata Nexon EV Range: The MG Windsor and Tata Nexon EV are close competitors in India’s growing electric car market. Both EVs are available in the same price range, offering almost similar battery capacities and comparable driving ranges. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2025, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MG Windsor Vs Tata Nexon EV Range Comparison: The MG Windsor and Tata Nexon EV are close competitors in India’s growing electric car market. Both EVs are available in the same price range, offering almost similar battery capacities and comparable driving ranges. Let's compare the battery specs, charging time and claimed range of the MG Windsor with its 38kWh battery to the Tata Nexon EV 45, which uses a larger 45kWh pack.

The Nexon EV 45 has a clear edge when it comes to specifications. It gets a bigger battery (7kWh more), an ARAI-certified range that’s 157km higher, and a slightly more powerful motor by 8hp and 15 Nm. Both cars start around Rs 14 lakh, but the top-end Nexon EV costs more than the Windsor.

It’s also worth noting that the 7.2kW AC charger comes standard only on their top variants. The Nexon EV includes Level-2 ADAS in its highest trim, while MG offers similar tech only on the Windsor Pro with the larger 52.9kWh battery.

Claimed Range

MG Windsor 38kWh- 332Km
Tata Nexon EV 45- 489Km

Real World Range

According to Autocar India, in the real-world tests, the MG Windsor 38kWh covered 327km in city conditions and 289km on the highway, averaging 308km on a single charge. That’s just 24km less than its official ARAI figure (332km), giving it an efficiency of 8.1km per kWh. 

The Tata Nexon EV 45, on the other hand, delivered 355km in the city and 345km on the highway, averaging 350km on a single charge. However, this is 139km below its ARAI figure (489km), with an efficiency of 7.79km per kWh. 

So, while the Nexon EV 45 does offer more total range thanks to its bigger battery, the MG Windsor's battery proves to be more efficient.

Notably, the real-world range is subject to many factors and may vary depending on driving style, traffic conditions, terrain, vehicle load, temperature, and maintenance.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends

