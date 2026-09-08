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  • /EV retail sales hit record August high of 2.98 lakh units, penetration rises to 12.3%: FADA

EV retail sales hit record August high of 2.98 lakh units, penetration rises to 12.3%: FADA

Electric two-wheeler retail sales grew 67.05 per cent year-on-year to 1,83,204 units in August, although they declined 10.35 per cent from July's 2,04,362 units.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
EV retail sales hit record August high of 2.98 lakh units, penetration rises to 12.3%: FADA
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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EV retail sales hit record August high of 2.98 lakh units, penetration rises to 12.3%: FADA
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