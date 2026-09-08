/EV retail sales hit record August high of 2.98 lakh units, penetration rises to 12.3%: FADA

In addition, electric passenger vehicle sales increased 51.89 per cent year-on-year to 30,696 units, while penetration improved to 7.6 per cent from 5.8 per cent in the year-ago month. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) remained the market leader with sales of 13,158 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 6,464 units and JSW MG Motor India at 4,622 units. New entrants VinFast Auto India and Tesla India Motors and Energy retailed 2,199 and 116 units, respectively.