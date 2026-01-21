Ever Trapped in A Sinking Car? Tips To Survive This Life-Threatening Situation

Noida Techie Death: Car accidents involving water are not very common but extremely dangerous. Each year, several deaths worldwide are linked to vehicles sinking in rivers, lakes, canals, or flooded roads. Experts say that knowing what to do in the first few seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Recently, on January 16, the tragic death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Noida sparked widespread concern over safety and emergency response. Mehta’s car went off a road in Sector 150 and plunged into a water-filled pit, amid dense fog and poor visibility. Despite rescue teams’ efforts, he drowned before help could reach him.

You Should Know How To Swim

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Experts strongly advise learning basic swimming skills. In emergencies like this, you should be able to swim, as it significantly increases your chances of survival. Even simple floating and controlled movement can help you reach safety.

Don’t Panic

When a car enters or gets stuck in deep water, the first thing you should keep in mind is “don’t panic.” Water pressure outside the vehicle increases rapidly, making it difficult or impossible to open doors. Many people waste crucial seconds trying to call for help or unlock doors, which often leads to tragic outcomes.

Safety experts say that escape usually must happen within 30 to 60 seconds before the car fills with water and sinks completely.

(Also Read: New 2026 Jeep Meridian Launched With Sliding Second Row Seats: Price, Features, Specs And More)

Follow ‘Seatbelt–Window–Out’ Rule

Emergency responders recommend a simple rule known as SWO: Seatbelt, Window, Out.

First, unbuckle your seatbelt immediately. If children are in the car, unbuckle them after freeing yourself. Next, open or break the window. Power windows usually work for a short time after water entry, so act fast. If the window won’t open, use a window-breaking tool or strike the corner of the glass with a sharp object.

Once the window is open or broken, get out of the vehicle quickly and swim away to safety.

Never Try To Open Door First

Many people instinctively try to open the door, but this is a serious mistake. The pressure difference between the water outside and the air inside keeps the door tightly shut. Trying to open it repeatedly wastes valuable time and energy.

What If You’re Trapped And Your Car Is Sinking?

If escape is delayed and the car begins to fill with water, stay calm. Take a deep breath when the water reaches your chest. As the car fills completely, pressure equalises, allowing the door to open. Push yourself out and swim toward the light or the surface.

Be Prepared For Emergency

Keeping a window-breaking and seatbelt-cutting tool in your car is highly recommended. Avoid driving through flooded roads, even if the water looks shallow. A small current can easily sweep a vehicle away.

Understanding how to react in a sinking car situation can save lives. Staying calm, acting quickly, and knowing the right steps can turn a terrifying moment into a survival one.