Toyota Will Launch EV In India As Part Of Multi-Tech Approach To Combat Emission

New Delhi: Japanese auto major Toyota will launch electric vehicles in India, as part of its multi-technology approach towards combating carbon emission in the country, which EVs alone cannot tackle, according to top officials of the company's Indian arm.

The company feels that under the current circumstances, strong hybrid is the most practical solution supplemented by other technologies, including electric, flex fuel, electrified flex fuel, and plug-in hybrid in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor & Lexus India, Deputy Managing Director - Sales-Service-Used Car, Tadashi Asazuma said.

"India itself is one of the most important country markets that we recognise. So in terms of the technologies, we are thinking of how to contribute to the Indian auto market, what will best suit India. "However, as of now, we think that the strong hybrid is a kind of practical answer to start with," he said here in an interview on the sidelines of the Auto Expo held as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Elaborating further, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Executive Vice President & Country Head Vikram Gulati said the company has a multi pathway corridor ranging from a battery electric to hydrogen, plug-in hybrid and flex fuels. "Our approach is that we feel we have to tackle the problem of carbon (emission) and energy at a much faster scale. For that, everything is needed, including electric, flex fuel, flex fuel-electrified, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, because all consumers don't have the same need," Gulati noted.

When asked about Toyota's plans for a full-electric vehicle in India, "Of course, we are thinking. However, as we have repeatedly said as a solution (EV) is not the only answer. We have many answers." He said EVs have seen a slowdown in the global market in the recent past, which may or may not happen in India and the company would first like to "check the customer preferences".

"We will... But as a corporate policy we do not spell out," Gulati said when asked if Toyota will launch EV in India and how soon, considering Suzuki, with which the company has a product and technology partnership globally, has introduced its electric SUV e VITARA.

He asserted that in terms of EV technology availability, "it is not a challenge at all as Toyota had it since 1996". At the expo, TKM showcased the all-electric 'bZ4X' and 'URBAN BEV' concept besides other fuel technologies as part of its multi-pathway approach towards driving carbon neutrality.

When asked if Toyota is considering bringing more vehicles in SUVs, MPVs, and bigger sized cars as the Indian market is moving towards those, Asazuma said, "Why not? If there is a customer trend, we would like to meet those."

He further said, "That is the reason why we are enhancing our production capacity after seeing this kind of momentum and how we can provide the best cars." Gulati said Toyota Kirloskar Motor had recently announced a major investment of Rs 3,300 crore for a third line at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

It will increase the production capacity at the plant by 1 lakh units annually taking it to 4.4 lakh units per annum when fully operational by 2026.