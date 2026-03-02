Exclusive: Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni explains EV battery sustainability, recycling and charging reality

Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni Interview: Electric vehicles are often praised for zero tailpipe emissions. But critics still raise tough questions about battery mining, recycling readiness, well-to-wheel (WTW) emissions and charging times. To explore these concerns in detail, Zee News' Lakshya Rana spoke with Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Q: Critics often highlight lithium, cobalt, and nickel mining pollution. How sustainable is the EV battery supply chain today?

A: You are right that the EV battery supply chain draws heavily from lithium-ion deposits, including nickel and cobalt. Among these, cobalt is the more troublesome part and raises more concerns. Nickel and lithium are comparatively less problematic in the way we currently understand and regulate their mining and usage. Over time, regulations have improved, and that has helped in making the extraction processes more controlled.

As battery energy efficiency improves, we will be able to generate more energy from smaller quantities of mined material. From a sustainability perspective, that is the direction we need to move in. Once the full lifecycle ecosystem gets established, circularity will play a major role. That means we will not always need to mine fresh material because we will be able to recycle and reuse what is already in circulation.

However, this transition will take time. We are not yet at a stage where the supply chain is perfectly sustainable, but it is also not in a terrible state. Certain improvements are still required, and the industry is moving in that direction gradually.

Q: What kind of improvements are still needed in the EV battery supply chain?

A: Improvements are required mainly in two areas. The first is regulation. Stronger and more effective regulations ensure that mining is not done indiscriminately and that harmful practices are avoided. This reduces the risk posed to sustainability and the environment.

The second area is efficiency. We must learn how to use the same amount of material more effectively to generate better and more efficient batteries. Technological advancements in battery development are crucial here. By improving battery chemistry and design, we can extract higher performance and energy output from the same raw materials. That reduces overall environmental impact and makes the supply chain more sustainable in the long run.

Q: Battery recycling is still developing in India. How prepared is the ecosystem to handle large-scale EV battery disposal in the future?

A: First, we should not think of disposal as the immediate step. Before disposing of any battery, it should go through multiple stages of reuse, refurbishment, and recycling. Simply dumping batteries is not the correct approach.

Currently, most electric vehicles and other applications in India use LFP batteries. We have already conducted pilot projects that show material recovery from these batteries is possible to a large extent. This means we do not necessarily need to dispose of them in ways that cause environmental hazards.

At present, the number of batteries reaching the recycling stage is still limited because the EV ecosystem itself is only a few years old. However, the idea is to establish proof of concepts early so that when large volumes of batteries start coming in, we are ready. Battery waste management regulations introduced by the government are also steps in the same direction.

Additionally, batteries have a strong second-life potential. For example, they can be used for rural electrification, energy storage in remote areas, or other stationary applications. These second-use applications help extend the useful life of batteries. Even after that stage, we can still extract valuable materials through recycling. We have already tied up with recyclers, and these attempts have been fairly successful. Overall, we believe the ecosystem is moving toward being well prepared.

Q: How much material can realistically be recovered from used EV batteries, and how soon can this become mainstream?

A: It depends on the specific material we are discussing. Inside a battery cell, there are multiple components. There is the steel outer casing, separator materials, graphite, electrodes, the lithium-ion chemical compounds, and the electrolyte.

Some components cannot be recovered completely, but a large portion can be reused or recycled. Lithium compounds can be recovered to a significant extent. Steel is certainly recoverable. Other parts can also be partially recovered. However, a portion of the material will inevitably be lost in the process.

Exact recovery percentages can vary depending on the cell chemistry and construction. Therefore, it is difficult to provide precise numbers today. As technology evolves and recycling processes improve, recovery rates will likely become more efficient and mainstream over time.

Q: When do you see EVs in India becoming genuinely close to zero emissions on a life-cycle basis?

A: When we talk about zero emissions on a well-to-wheel basis, the discussion becomes much broader. Consider a user who charges their EV using solar rooftop power. In that case, the electricity used is effectively zero-emission. However, some carbon emissions still occur during manufacturing, such as producing the battery cells, aluminum, steel, plastic, and other vehicle components.

Based on various lifecycle calculations, if the electricity source is renewable, like rooftop solar, an EV typically becomes carbon neutral after roughly 40,000 to 60,000 kilometers of usage. Beyond that point, the environmental advantage becomes even stronger.

It is important to look at the benefits in two ways. The first is the immediate benefit. EVs do not produce tailpipe emissions, so from day one, they help reduce toxic pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide. This has a direct positive impact on air quality in congested cities.

The second is the broader lifecycle benefit. Some argue that emissions are simply shifted to power plants if electricity is generated from coal. However, even in that case, over a usage period of about 40,000 to 60,000 kilometers, the overall emissions are still lower compared to internal combustion vehicles. So both immediate and long-term benefits must be considered.

Q: Charging time is often seen as a major barrier to EV adoption. Is it possible to achieve five to ten-minute charging in the near future?

A: This question has two dimensions. The first is whether vehicles can technically accept such fast charging. The answer is that it can be managed. For example, if we consider a 50kWh battery and want to charge it in ten minutes, we would need around a 300kW charger operating at a 6C charging rate.

However, the larger challenge lies in infrastructure readiness. Supplying that level of power requires very strong electrical lines, significant grid capacity, and stringent safety measures. Therefore, this issue is not just about the vehicle. It must be addressed holistically.

Infrastructure readiness, grid strength, and safety considerations all play equally important roles. Technology may solve the vehicle-side challenge, but infrastructure development is equally critical.

Q: Do you see infrastructure evolving in the near future to support such ultra-fast charging?

A: Technology should not be pursued just for demonstration purposes. It must be practical and relevant for real-world conditions. In a country like ours, the immediate need is not necessarily five-minute charging. Instead, we need a wide network of adequately powered charging points, even if they are slightly slower.

Think about long-distance travel. If someone drives 900 kilometers, they will anyway take one or two breaks during the journey. Typically, people stop for about 30 to 45 minutes to stretch, eat, or freshen up. If chargers can deliver a substantial amount of range within that time window, most real-world requirements are effectively met.

Once EVs offer a real-world range of around 400 to 450 kilometers, further increasing range or reducing charging time has diminishing marginal benefits. Improving infrastructure availability is likely to have a greater impact on customer adoption than only chasing extremely fast charging speeds.

Q: What happens to EV batteries after five to seven years of usage? How much degradation can users expect?

A: Battery degradation depends largely on usage patterns and total charge cycles. Typically, the total number of cycles a battery undergoes determines how its performance changes over time. For example, an LFP battery can deliver a large number of cycles before significant degradation occurs.

Even after extensive usage, the battery does not suddenly drop to zero performance. It gradually reduces to about 70 to 75 percent of its original capacity after very high mileage. For instance, if a battery initially delivers around 350 kilometers of range, after long-term usage, it may still deliver a slightly lower but still usable range.

In practical experience, there is always some drop, but it is not drastic. For example, after tens of thousands of kilometers of usage, a user may see a small reduction in range but still find the vehicle perfectly usable for daily needs. Over time, usage patterns may change. A car that was earlier used for intercity travel may later be used more for city commuting.

So, while degradation does occur, it is gradual and manageable. It does not make the vehicle unusable, and with proper use, the battery can continue to serve effectively for many years.