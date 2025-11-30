Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990360https://zeenews.india.com/auto/fastest-electric-suv-yet-0-100-km/h-in-2-5-seconds-wireless-charging-and-more-the-car-name-is-2990360.html
NewsAuto
FASTEST SUV

Fastest Electric SUV Yet? 0–100 km/h In 2.5 Seconds, Wireless Charging And More — The Car Name Is…

Fastest Electric SUV: Porsche claims the Cayenne Electric is the most powerful electric SUV unveiled so far. 

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fastest Electric SUV Yet? 0–100 km/h In 2.5 Seconds, Wireless Charging And More — The Car Name Is…

Fastest Electric SUV: Porsche Cayenne Electric — the fully electric version of the Cayenne SUV — was officially launched in India on November 20, 2025, offering two distinct trims: the standard electric at Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom) and the high-performance Turbo Electric at Rs 2.26 crore (ex-showroom). 

Porsche says this car marks a major step in the brand’s electrification strategy, combining typical Cayenne versatility with cutting-edge EV technology.

Power and Performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The most remarkable thing is the speed of the Turbo Electric: it produces up to 1,156 horsepower and around 1,150 Nm of torque, letting it sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed capped at 260 km/h.

Even the regular Electric version delivers good speed — it offers about 408 hp and 835 Nm of torque, goes 0–100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h.

Porsche claims the Cayenne Electric is the most powerful electric SUV unveiled so far. 

Battery, Range and Charging

Both variants come with a 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack, paired with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The standard Cayenne Electric can offer up to 642 km of range, while the Turbo Electric claims around 623 km. For charging, the car uses an 800-volt system and supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW. It can go from 10% to 80% battery in less than 16 minutes.

(Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S: From 3-Row Design to Openable Sunroof; Check All Upgrades Missing In XEV 9e)

Importantly, this model is the first from Porsche to offer optional wireless (inductive) charging at 11 kW — meaning drivers can recharge simply by parking over a charging pad.

Comfort

Despite the power and performance, Porsche hasn’t neglected comfort and practicality. The electric version of the Cayenne is slightly longer than its ICE counterpart, with a longer wheelbase. It comes with a boot space of 781 litres, and a front frunk of 90 litres.

“Fastest Electric SUV Yet”?

When viewed purely by numbers — horsepower, acceleration and top speed, the Cayenne Electric (Turbo) certainly ranks among the fastest electric SUVs currently revealed. Its specs are almost supercar-like.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Saurav is trainee content writer with Zee News. He is an aspiring journalist interested in political and trending stories. 

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Broadband Subscribers In India Up At 999.81 Million In October: Govt Data
electronics
Effortless Daily Ironing With the Top 4 Best Dry Irons for Smooth Clothes
Air India plane
The Vanishing Jumbo! Air India ‘Forgets’ Boeing 737 For 13 Years
Electric Kettle
4 Stainless-Steel Electric Kettles for Quick, Safe and Everyday Boiling Needs
Kanathil Jameela Death
Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Expresses Grief
kitchen appliances
Top Induction Cooktops for Fast, Safe, and Smart Cooking at Home
Technology news
Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Other Apps To Block Access Without Active SIM
Home Essentials
Best Artificial Potted Plants for Home and Office Decoration
Bedbugs
Bloodsucking Spy: Bedbugs Become Secret Agents in Science Breakthrough
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis