Fastest Electric SUV Yet? 0–100 km/h In 2.5 Seconds, Wireless Charging And More — The Car Name Is…

Fastest Electric SUV: Porsche Cayenne Electric — the fully electric version of the Cayenne SUV — was officially launched in India on November 20, 2025, offering two distinct trims: the standard electric at Rs 1.76 crore (ex-showroom) and the high-performance Turbo Electric at Rs 2.26 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche says this car marks a major step in the brand’s electrification strategy, combining typical Cayenne versatility with cutting-edge EV technology.

Power and Performance

The most remarkable thing is the speed of the Turbo Electric: it produces up to 1,156 horsepower and around 1,150 Nm of torque, letting it sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed capped at 260 km/h.

Even the regular Electric version delivers good speed — it offers about 408 hp and 835 Nm of torque, goes 0–100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h.

Porsche claims the Cayenne Electric is the most powerful electric SUV unveiled so far.

Battery, Range and Charging

Both variants come with a 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack, paired with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The standard Cayenne Electric can offer up to 642 km of range, while the Turbo Electric claims around 623 km. For charging, the car uses an 800-volt system and supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW. It can go from 10% to 80% battery in less than 16 minutes.

Importantly, this model is the first from Porsche to offer optional wireless (inductive) charging at 11 kW — meaning drivers can recharge simply by parking over a charging pad.

Comfort

Despite the power and performance, Porsche hasn’t neglected comfort and practicality. The electric version of the Cayenne is slightly longer than its ICE counterpart, with a longer wheelbase. It comes with a boot space of 781 litres, and a front frunk of 90 litres.

“Fastest Electric SUV Yet”?

When viewed purely by numbers — horsepower, acceleration and top speed, the Cayenne Electric (Turbo) certainly ranks among the fastest electric SUVs currently revealed. Its specs are almost supercar-like.