Fatal Speeding Porsche, Driven By Sandeep Babuta, Hits Two Vehicles In Chandigarh, One Dead, Two Injured

Chandigarh: A tragic accident occurred on Monday night near Sector 4 in Chandigarh when a speeding Porsche car, driven by 38-year-old Sandeep Babuta, collided with two two-wheelers, killing one young man and injuring two others, according to Chandigarh police.

The police control room received the report of the fatal accident around 8:00 PM. Acting upon the information, the police arrived at the scene and found two Activa scooters and a Porsche car.

Sandeep Babuta was driving the Porsche at a very high speed. The vehicle first hit the first scooter, then lost control and crashed into the second scooter carrying two young women. The car finally smashed into a pole after traveling approximately 90 yards.

The young man on the first scooter, identified as Ankit, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The two women sustained leg injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

Giving information about the incident, DSP Updaypal Singh said, "Yesterday, we received information from the control room that a fatal accident had taken place. When we reached the spot, two Activa and one Porsche were there. Among the injured, there was one boy and two girls. All were taken to the hospital for treatment. The boy Ankit has died. His age is said to be 23 to 24 years."

He further added, "We have registered a case under section 281, 125 and 106. The case is still under investigation, and we are working on gathering more details." Further details are awaited.

(Inputs- ANI)