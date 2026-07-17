/Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe

New Delhi: Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India at Rs 4.6 crore before options. Bookings are open now, and as you'd guess from the name, this is the convertible version of the Ferrari Amalfi grand tourer. It's landed in India just a few months after making its global debut back in March 2026. Compared to the hardtop Amalfi, which costs Rs 4.08 crore before options, the Spider commands a premium of Rs 52 lakh.