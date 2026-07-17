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  • /Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe

Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe

As expected, the Spider looks nearly identical to the coupe. The biggest visual difference is that folding fabric roof, which opens in 13.5 seconds and works at speeds up to 60kph.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 05:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe
Image Credit: Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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