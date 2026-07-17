/Ferrari Amalfi Spider launched in India, costs Rs 52 lakh more than coupe

New Delhi: Ferrari has launched the Amalfi Spider in India at Rs 4.6 crore before options. Bookings are open now, and as you'd guess from the name, this is the convertible version of the Ferrari Amalfi grand tourer. It's landed in India just a few months after making its global debut back in March 2026. Compared to the hardtop Amalfi, which costs Rs 4.08 crore before options, the Spider commands a premium of Rs 52 lakh.
Under the bonnet, the Amalfi Spider gets the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 as the coupe, making 640hp and 760Nm. All that power goes to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. Ferrari claims a 0-100kph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320kph. That's genuinely impressive, considering the Spider carries a folding roof and weighs 86kg more than the coupe, yet barely loses out on performance.
As expected, the Spider looks nearly identical to the coupe. The biggest visual difference is that folding fabric roof, which opens in 13.5 seconds and works at speeds up to 60kph. Buyers get to choose from four roof colours, and Ferrari says the five-layer fabric keeps noise and vibration levels close to what you'd experience in a hardtop model.
Ferrari has also fitted wind deflectors to the rear seat backrests, helping cut down wind noise with the top down. If you want something special, there's also an exclusive Rosso Tramonto colour available for the convertible.
Step inside, and the cabin mirrors the coupe completely. It gets a 2+2 seating layout, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch display for the passenger, and a 15.6-inch digital driver display. Add to that powered sports seats, a three-spoke steering wheel loaded with physical buttons, curved air vents, and a centre tunnel finished in milled aluminium.
The Amalfi Spider comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a full ADAS suite, connected car features, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, and a wireless charging pad.
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