New Delhi: Ferrari is bringing the Amalfi Spider to India. The launch is scheduled for July 17. Think of it as the convertible sibling of the entry-level Amalfi coupe. Apart from a new powered folding roof, the Spider looks nearly identical to the hardtop, and it uses the same twin-turbo V8 under the hood.
What to expect
The big difference here is the fabric roof. It opens or closes electronically in just 13.5 seconds, and you can operate it at speeds up to 60kph. Ferrari says this fabric top does a great job keeping heat and noise out of the cabin.
Beyond that, everything mirrors the standard Amalfi. It gets slim LED headlights connected by a black band, a design touch shared across Ferrari's lineup. The front bumper carries air splitters for better aerodynamics, along with large intakes to keep the engine cool.
From the side, the Spider sits on 245/35 R20 wheels up front and 285/35 R20 at the rear. It also gets flush door handles and a black side splitter.
At the rear, it features slim dual LED taillights and a sharp-looking diffuser with dual exhaust tips on either side. There's an active spoiler too, with three settings: Low Drag, Medium Downforce, and High Downforce.
The cabin looks just like the hardtop's. It seats four in a 2+2 layout, all wrapped in leather. The dashboard features a three-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons, a 15.6-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch screen just for the front passenger.
The international model also comes with powered front seats, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. For safety, it gets a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera setup and a brake-by-wire system.
Power comes from a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8, making 640hp and 760Nm, identical to the hardtop version. This engine sits in a front-mid position and pairs with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic, sending power to the rear wheels.
It sprints from 0-100kph in a claimed 3.3 seconds, matching the coupe despite weighing 86kg more. That extra weight does show up eventually though, the Spider takes 0.4 seconds longer to reach 200kph.
The standard Ferrari Amalfi costs Rs 5.59 crore in India. But Ferrari is currently taking orders at reduced prices, anticipating the upcoming India-EU free trade agreement. Because of that, expect the Amalfi Spider to launch at around Rs 4.5 crore.
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