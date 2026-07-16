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Ferrari Amalfi Spider set to launch in India on July 17: Here's what to expect

Ferrari is bringing the Amalfi Spider to India. The launch is scheduled for July 17. Think of it as the convertible sibling of the entry-level Amalfi coupe.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Ferrari Amalfi Spider set to launch in India on July 17: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Ferrari Amalfi Spider set to launch in India on July 17: Here&#039;s what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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