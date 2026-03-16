Ferrari launches 849 Testarossa in India at Rs 10.37 crore; 0-100 kmph in less than 2.3 seconds

New Delhi: Ferrari hosted its first national premiere in India, presenting the 849 Testarossa at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's BKC. The introduction of the new supercar, which replaces the SF90 Stradale at the top of the Italian carmaker's range, carries a starting price of approximately ₹10.37 crore (ex-showroom).

The unveiling on Saturday was led by Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna and Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera.

Positioned as a plug-in hybrid super sports berlinetta, the 849 Testarossa features a reengineered mid-rear twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors. This powertrain delivers a combined output of 1,050 CV, allowing the vehicle to reach 100 km/h in less than 2.3 seconds and 200 km/h in 6.35 seconds.

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The model integrates aerodynamic solutions such as a twin-tail rear design and active rear spoiler, alongside the latest generation of electronic controls like the FIVE vehicle dynamics estimator.

During the event, CEO Benedetto Vigna addressed the potential of the Indian market and its alignment with the brand's direction. "India is a country that offers a lot of opportunities. It is a young country with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and that energy resonates deeply with Ferrari's own philosophy of innovation and passion," Vigna said.

The company noted that the Indian owner base is among the youngest globally, characterised by a specific interest in motorsport culture and driving performance.

"Ferrari's relationship with India spans decades and continues to grow alongside the country's dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and a rising generation of performance-car enthusiasts. The company notes that Indian Ferrari owners are among the youngest globally and share a strong passion for driving and motorsport culture," the company said in a statement.

The company currently supports its Indian operations through a retail network in Mumbai and New Delhi, complemented by a dedicated service point in Bengaluru. These facilities provide local clients with direct access to vehicle sales and technical expertise.