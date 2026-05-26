Ferrari Luce EV unveiled: 5-seater electric beast with over 1,000 hp, offers 530km range

Ferrari Luce EV: Ferrari has officially unveiled the Luce EV, its new all-electric performance car. Unlike limited-edition concept models, the Luce will be part of Ferrari's regular production lineup. Ferrari says the Luce EV produces up to 1,035 hp and offers a claimed driving range of around 530 km on a full charge. The car also introduces a completely fresh design approach that looks very different from traditional Ferraris.

The Luce focuses on aerodynamic efficiency. The EV features a teardrop-shaped cabin, smooth flowing body panels and a wing-inspired front section. The car measures over 5 metres in length (5019 mm) and sits lower than the Ferrari Purosangue SUV. Ferrari claims the Luce achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.254 Cd without using active aerodynamic systems. Large 23-inch front wheels and 24-inch rear wheels further give the EV a dramatic road presence.

Cabin

Inside, the Luce follows a cleaner and more minimalist design philosophy. The cabin uses aluminium, glass and premium materials throughout. Instead of loading the dashboard with multiple displays, Ferrari has opted for a simpler setup. The central screen can rotate towards the passenger when needed.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Car dashboard symbols you should never ignore - warning lights explained

The EV also gets a five-seat layout thanks to the absence of a traditional transmission tunnel. Ferrari says rear-seat comfort and luggage space are the best ever offered in one of its cars.

Powertrain

The Luce EV uses a quad-motor setup, with each wheel powered by its own electric motor. The rear motors produce 355 kW each, while the front motors generate 105 kW each. Together, the system produces up to 1,035 hp. The EV uses an 800-volt battery pack integrated into the chassis structure. It supports fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW and comes with an eight-year unlimited-mileage warranty.

Ferrari has also introduced a new system called Torque Shift Engagement. Instead of traditional gear changes, steering-mounted paddles control regenerative braking and torque delivery. Drivers can choose between different levels of braking and power response depending on driving conditions.

Also Read: Is it dangerous to fill your car’s fuel tank to the brim in summer?

To preserve the emotional feel of performance cars, Ferrari has also created a dedicated sound system that amplifies and refines vibrations from the electric motors. Drivers can switch the sound effect on or off.

Price

The Ferrari Luce starts at around 550,000 Euros, which converts to nearly Rs 6.10 crore before options and taxes. Ferrari is also expected to offer extensive customization choices, which could increase the final price significantly.