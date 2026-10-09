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  • /Festive auto demand strong, but rising input costs may squeeze margins: Kotak

Festive auto demand strong, but rising input costs may squeeze margins: Kotak

Kotak expects revenues of most automobile manufacturers under its coverage to increase by around 29 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher sales volumes, vehicle price increases and a favourable product mix.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
Festive auto demand strong, but rising input costs may squeeze margins: Kotak
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Festive auto demand strong, but rising input costs may squeeze margins: Kotak
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