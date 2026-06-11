Five exciting SUVs launching in India soon: Expected prices, features and more

India's love for SUVs isn't slowing down. Buyers want presence, versatility, and value, and carmakers are responding with a wave of new launches. Here are five upcoming SUVs worth watching closely.

1. Nissan Tekton | Expected starting price: Rs 10 lakh | Unveil: July 9

Nissan Tekton shares its base with the Renault Duster but gets its own distinct design language inspired by Nissan's larger global SUVs. Two turbo-petrol engines are expected: a 1.0-litre making 100 PS and a 1.3-litre putting out 163 PS. A 1.8-litre strong hybrid with 160 PS combined output could follow later.

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The features list is expected to include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, powered ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

2. Tata Sierra EV | Expected starting price: Rs 15 lakh | Expected launch: August

The Sierra nameplate is already back in its ICE version. Now it is time to go electric. Built on Tata's Gen 2 Acti.ev platform, the same one that underpins the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV is expected to offer multiple battery options and an optional dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

In terms of features, a triple-screen setup, a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, multiple wireless chargers, a premium sound system, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) are all likely on the cards.

3. Hyundai Creta 2026 | Expected starting price: Rs 11 lakh | Expected launch: December

The next-generation Creta is already in testing. Like the recently updated Kia Seltos, it is expected to carry over its 1.5-litre engines in naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options. A strong hybrid variant could follow after launch.

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Expect a three-screen setup, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, connect car tech and more.

4. Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift | Expected starting price: Rs 13.49 lakh | Expected launch: Late 2026

Camouflaged test mules of the Scorpio N facelift have already been spotted. Design changes are subtle: a refreshed grille, smoother bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The bigger story is inside, where the old 8-inch screen makes way for a 12.3-inch floating touchscreen and a fully digital driver's display, similar to what you get in the XUV 7XO and Thar Roxx.

The 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines carry over, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. In terms of features, it is likely to get dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and driver’s display, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium audio system, Level 2 ADAS and more.

5. JSW Jetour T2 | Expected starting price: Rs 20 lakh | Expected launch: October

The Jetour T2 will be JSW Motors' debut product in India, and it's already turning heads on test runs. The tall-boy SUV has a boxy, Defender-inspired silhouette and is likely to arrive as a CKD unit. The interior is dominated by a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen that handles nearly all controls, replacing most physical buttons.

Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and multiple terrain modes.