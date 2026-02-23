Five popular compact SUVs set for big updates - Brezza, Nexon, Fronx and more

Upcoming SUV Facelifts: Currently, buyers have too many options in the sub-4 metre SUV and compact crossover segments. And the list is only growing. Several popular models are now due for facelifts or generation upgrades in the coming years. These updates will bring fresh design, new features and, in some cases, new engines too. Here is a quick look at the key subcompact SUVs that are expected to get updated soon.

1. Maruti Brezza Facelift

Test mules of the 2026 Brezza facelift have been spotted many times. This suggests a launch is not far away. The SUV will likely get mild design changes and some new features. Reports say it could also get a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine from the Fronx, along with the current 1.5-litre petrol unit. A new 6-speed manual gearbox may be offered with the turbo variants.

2. Hyundai Exter Facelift

The updated Exter is expected to arrive by mid-2026. Styling changes will be small, keeping its upright look intact. Inside, it may get a bigger touchscreen, new seat trims and an updated instrument cluster. Mechanically, the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and CNG option are likely to continue.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx facelift is currently under testing and likely to be launched in 2027. A major highlight could be the addition of ADAS and a strong hybrid powertrain. It may become the first model to use Maruti’s in-house 1.2-litre petrol hybrid setup.

4. Toyota Taisor Facelift

Since Toyota Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it is also expected to get a facelift after the Fronx. While features and engine options would remain the same as Fronx, the Taisor will feature a different exterior design.

5. New-Gen Tata Nexon

The next-generation Nexon, internally codenamed Garud, is likely to debut in 2027. It will sit on a heavily updated platform and feature a fresh design theme. ADAS and new interior trims are expected. The petrol engine will stay, but the diesel could be dropped due to the upcoming BS7 norms.