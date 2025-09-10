Mahindra Thar Pooja Incident: A woman had a shocking experience after buying a brand-new Mahindra Thar. She accidentally pressed the accelerator too hard while trying to perform a traditional ritual. She was supposed to place the car wheel over a lemon and crush it as part of the ceremony. But instead, the car raced ahead, broke through the glass panel and fell from the first floor of the showroom, turned turtle while coming to rest under Delhi Metro’s elevated stretch near Nirman Vihar.

The car was completely damaged. The woman, Mani Pawar and a showroom employee named Vikas were inside the car. During the ritual, the woman sat in the driver’s seat along with showroom employee Vikas, who was explaining the car’s features to her.

The woman had bought the Thar for Rs 27 lakh. The ceremony was performed right at the showroom. During the pooja, as part of the ritual, the wheel of the car was to be placed on a lemon. But things went wrong.

In excitement, Mani pressed the accelerator too much after starting the car. Suddenly, the Thar surged forward, broke through the glass panel and fell from the first floor to the road. Fortunately, no one on the service road was hit.

pic.twitter.com/ep3dVCUeTD — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) September 9, 2025

The incident happened at a Mahindra showroom in Nirman Vihar, Delhi. Both Mani and the showroom employee got injured. The showroom team quickly admitted them to the hospital. Both had minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

Later, they used a crane to lift the car back. According to the media reports, no police complaint was filed by either side. No FIR was registered and there was no call to the police about the accident.