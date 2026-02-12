Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details

MG Majestor: JSW MG Motor India today unveiled its all-new Majestor SUV at an event in Gurugram. Pre-bookings open today at a token amount of Rs 41,000. Price announcement, showroom display and test drive will commence in April 2026, and deliveries will begin in May 2026. MG Majestor will be available in three variants - Sharp, Savvy and Savvy 4X4 - and two seating configurations - 6 and 7-seat. It will directly take on the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

MG Majestor measures 5046mm in length, 2016mm in width, and 1870mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2950 mm. On the exterior, it gets a mosaic matrix combination grille, dragon eyes DRLs, split headlamps, connected LED taillamps with sequential turn signals, a raised hood line, and 19-inch alloy wheels, amplifying a bold, upright, rugged profile. Colour options include Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black and Metal Ash.

Cabin and features

Inside, the MG Majestor offers a black theme with plush leather and a sleek center console. Driver and co-driver seats are ventilated, offer massage function, memorize positions, and can be adjusted in multiple ways (12-way driver, 8-way passenger).

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, three-zone AC, dual 12.3-inch displays (instrument cluster and infotainment), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-speaker JBL sound, dual wireless chargers, 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART connected features.

Safety features

For safety, it comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, providing assisted steering, braking, and acceleration for enhanced driver confidence across conditions. It also gets a 360 Degree HD Camera, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), integrating Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction Control System (TCS), and Roll Movement Intervention (RMI).

Engine and performance

MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5 PS of power and 478.5 Nm of torque, with an 8-speed AT (Automatic Transmission) in both 2WD and 4WD setups. It comes with 10 off-road modes.

In Auto Mode, the vehicle intelligently operates in 2WD during regular driving conditions and automatically switches to 4WD the moment it detects loss of traction. This intelligent mode is particularly effective in conditions such as rain, snow, and slippery surfaces, which require higher speeds.

Further strengthening its rugged credentials, it offers three differential locks (front, rear, and centre) and a crawl control mode. It has a ground clearance of 219 mm and a water wading capability of 810 mm.