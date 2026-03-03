From Diesel-only to CNG option: How Maruti Brezza evolved in 10 years

Maruti Brezza 10th Anniversary: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its popular SUV, the Brezza. First launched in 2016, the Brezza has completed 10 years in the Indian market, maintaining its position among India's top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles for a decade. That is no small achievement. Over the years, the Brezza has built a strong image as a practical, stylish and value-for-money compact SUV.

Official statement

Speaking on this milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Brezza story is one that has empowered the SUV era in India. The Brezza’s authentic SUV DNA and feature-loaded cabin have constantly redefined customer expectations with each new model launch."

He said, "As we reflect on its journey through the decade on its 10th anniversary, it’s worth noting that the Brezza has not just consistently retained its position as India’s most loved SUV; it has also steadily expanded the market share for the entire compact SUV segment to 31% contribution to today."

10 years of Maruti Brezza

When it first arrived, the Brezza was offered only with a diesel engine. In 2020, it received a petrol engine with its first facelift. Then came the second-generation model in 2022, which brought major design and feature updates. In 2025, the SUV got a significant safety upgrade. With every update, Maruti Suzuki has tried to keep the Brezza fresh and competitive.

The SUV has always been popular for its styling and feature-loaded cabin. Buyers also like it for its strong fuel efficiency and reliable engines. Add to that Maruti Suzuki’s strong service network and low ownership cost, and it becomes easy to see why the Brezza continues to attract customers. Prices currently range from Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Brezza engine options

Under the hood, the Brezza now comes with a 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine. It produces 103PS of power and 139Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. The claimed fuel efficiency stands at 17.4 to 20.15 kmpl for the manual and 19.8 kmpl for the automatic.

There is also a CNG option on offer. It uses the same 1.5-litre engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit. In CNG mode, it produces 88PS and 121.5Nm of torque. This version comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and offers a claimed mileage of 25.5 km/kg.