Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994430https://zeenews.india.com/auto/from-duster-to-sierra-ev-check-suvs-launching-in-january-2026-list-2994430.html
NewsAutoFrom Duster To Sierra EV, Check SUVs Launching In January 2026 - List
AUTO NEWS

From Duster To Sierra EV, Check SUVs Launching In January 2026 - List

Upcoming Cars: January 2025 is going to be super exciting for car enthusiasts. Many new SUVs are set to launch/debut in India.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Duster To Sierra EV, Check SUVs Launching In January 2026 - List

Upcoming Cars In India: January 2025 is going to be super exciting for car enthusiasts. Many new SUVs are set to launch/debut in India, including the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the new Renault Duster, the Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Tata Sierra EV.

Upcoming Cars In January 2025

-- Mahindra XUV 7XO- 5th January 2026
-- New Renault Duster- 26th January 2026
-- Skoda Kushaq Facelift- January 2026
-- Tata Sierra EV- January 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mahindra XUV 7XO
Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV700 facelift will be sold as the XUV7XO. Most of the styling and feature upgrades will come from the XEV 9e electric SUV. The popular 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines will remain unchanged.

New Renault Duster
The third-generation Duster is finally returning to India. It will be a completely different product from its predecessor, offering a better interior and powertrains. While the company hasn’t shared full details yet, it is likely to come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.3L turbo petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift
The updated Skoda Kushaq will hit the market in early January 2026. It may not have big design changes, but Skoda will add more features to increase its appeal and enhance its value proposition. The SUV will continue with its current TSI petrol engines.

Tata Sierra EV
While the ICE-powered Tata Sierra has already been launched in India, its electric version will debut in January 2026. It is expected to use the same 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs as the Harrier EV. Apart from EV-specific tweaks, the Sierra EV will look almost identical to the ICE version.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi Blast Case
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Nasir Malla To 7-Day Custody
Rahul Gandhi
‘Vote Chori An Anti-National Act’: Rahul Gandhi Says ECI Colluding With BJP
Clean air
India’s Top Cities With Clean Air This Week: Delhi And Mumbai Not In The List
CG Police Constable Result 2025
CG Police Constable Result 2025 OUT At cgpolice.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Ajit Doval
Why India Is Not Ready To Retire Its 80-Year-Old James Bond 'Ajit Doval'
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 09.12.2025: First And Second Round Tuesday Draw
Technology news
Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Beta Update In India For THESE Users- Details
goa fire tragedy
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Orders Immediate Demolition Of Romeo Lane Vagator
Pakistan
'Funeral Of Professionalism': Pak DG ISPR Trolled For Winking At Female Journo
3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Loaded With ‘Cosmic WMDs’? Truth Behind Hydrogen Cyanide & Methanol