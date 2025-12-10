From Duster To Sierra EV, Check SUVs Launching In January 2026 - List

Upcoming Cars In India: January 2025 is going to be super exciting for car enthusiasts. Many new SUVs are set to launch/debut in India, including the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the new Renault Duster, the Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Tata Sierra EV.

Upcoming Cars In January 2025

-- Mahindra XUV 7XO- 5th January 2026

-- New Renault Duster- 26th January 2026

-- Skoda Kushaq Facelift- January 2026

-- Tata Sierra EV- January 2026

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV700 facelift will be sold as the XUV7XO. Most of the styling and feature upgrades will come from the XEV 9e electric SUV. The popular 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines will remain unchanged.

New Renault Duster

The third-generation Duster is finally returning to India. It will be a completely different product from its predecessor, offering a better interior and powertrains. While the company hasn’t shared full details yet, it is likely to come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.3L turbo petrol unit.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The updated Skoda Kushaq will hit the market in early January 2026. It may not have big design changes, but Skoda will add more features to increase its appeal and enhance its value proposition. The SUV will continue with its current TSI petrol engines.

Tata Sierra EV

While the ICE-powered Tata Sierra has already been launched in India, its electric version will debut in January 2026. It is expected to use the same 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs as the Harrier EV. Apart from EV-specific tweaks, the Sierra EV will look almost identical to the ICE version.