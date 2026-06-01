From Fronx Hybrid to Corolla Cross: Maruti and Toyota likely to launch THESE hybrid cars in India

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki and Toyota already sell several hybrid models in the country. Now, both companies are preparing to expand their hybrid portfolios with a range of new products. Here's a look at the hybrid vehicles expected to arrive in the coming years.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx hybrid

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly developing its own hybrid system, expected to debut with the Fronx, which is due for an update in late 2026 or early 2027. Unlike conventional hybrids, this setup is expected to use a series-hybrid technology.

In this system, the petrol engine works mainly as a generator, while the electric motor powers the wheels. The Fronx Hybrid is likely to use Suzuki’s 1.2-litre Z12E petrol engine. Reports suggest it could offer a claimed fuel efficiency of nearly 35 kmpl.

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Toyota Taisor hybrid

Since Toyota Taisor is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx, it is also expected to receive the same hybrid technology, delivering a claimed mileage of around 35 kmpl.

7-seater Toyota Hyryder

Toyota is believed to be working on a three-row version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Test vehicles have already been spotted on Indian roads. The SUV is expected to offer the same engine options as the current model, including the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrains.

7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to introduce a three-row version of the Grand Vitara. The SUV could get minor design changes along with the additional seating row. Hybrid power is likely to come from the familiar 1.5-litre strong-hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT transmission.

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Maruti Grand Vitara facelift

The Grand Vitara facelift is also said to be under development. The updated SUV may receive styling revisions, new alloy wheels, a revised grille, reworked bumpers and additional features such as Level 2 ADAS. Engine options are expected to remain unchanged, including the strong-hybrid version.

Toyota Hyryder facelift

Toyota is likely to introduce a facelifted version of the Hyryder after the Grand Vitara update arrives. The SUV is expected to receive cosmetic changes and new technology features, including ADAS. The current mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrain options are likely to continue.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota could also bring the Corolla Cross SUV to India by 2028-29. The SUV is expected to be based on the TNGA-C platform that also underpins the Innova Hycross. Positioned between the Hyryder and Fortuner, the Corolla Cross could be priced around Rs 30 lakh and may come with a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine.