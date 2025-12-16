From Harrier, Safari Petrol To Sierra EV: Check List Of Upcoming Tata SUVs

Upcoming Tata SUVs in India: Following the recent launch of the new Sierra, Tata Motors is preparing to launch at least four new SUVs soon. These include petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari, the Punch facelift, and the much-awaited Sierra EV. Here's what we know so far about all these upcoming SUVs:

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol

Tata was earlier planning to launch the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari on December 9th. However, the launch has been pushed slightly. Both SUVs are now likely to arrive in the next few weeks. They will use a new 1.5-litre direct injection turbo petrol engine. This engine is BS6 Phase II and E20 fuel compliant. It produces 170PS of power and 280Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option of both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Tata Punch Facelift

The Tata Punch, one of the brand’s best-selling SUVs, will get a mid-cycle update in early 2026. Changes are expected to be subtle. Spy shots suggest a revised grille, updated bumper and new headlamp design. Some styling elements could be borrowed from the Punch EV.

Inside, it might get a new two-spoke steering wheel similar to the one seen in the Altroz. Feature upgrades could include 6 airbags as standard, ventilated front seats, 8-speaker audio system and additional safety tech. The engine lineup is likely to remain the same.

Tata Sierra EV

The electric version of the Tata Sierra is also expected to launch soon. Test mules suggest it will use a multi-link rear suspension, similar to the Harrier EV. The Sierra EV may share the 65kWh and 75kWh battery options with the Harrier EV. It is expected to deliver a real-world driving range of over 500km.