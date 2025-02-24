From Kia Syros To MG Hector: Check Out 5 Premium Cars With ADAS Level 2

Premium Cars With ADAS Level 2: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) level 2 technology offers enhanced safety and convenience for drivers with features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, collision avoidance, and more. Such features not only help in preventing accidents but also make daily commutes more comfortable and less stressful. In the past few years, we have seen many new vehicles equipped with ADAS level 2 coming in, aiming at enhanced safety. Therefore, we have curated a list of 5 premium cars with ADAS level 2.

1. Kia Syros

Kia Syros sets between Sonet and Seltos and is equipped with 16 features of ADAS level 2, including forward collision-avoidance assist and lane keep assist. The Syros is priced between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) and comes with a premium and spacious cabin for added comfort.

2. MG Astor

The updated 2025 MG Astor gets more feature-packed entry-level variants. The Shine variant, which comes packing a panoramic sunroof and six speakers now starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 12.48 lakh. MG Astor gets 14 ADAS level 2 features powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera.

MG Astor comes with over 50 Safety features, and the premium interiors elevate the overall driving experience. It is priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Hyundai Verna

Priced between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.48 lakh, the Verna comes in four broad variants: EX, S, S(O), SX and SX(O). It also gets ADAS level 2 which offers features like forward-collision warning, blind-spot alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and others.

4. MG Hector

The MG Hector boasts a host of ADAS features, complemented by innovative features like 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment screen, a digital bluetooth key with a sharing function, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats. Safety and intelligence merge with traffic jam assist, while the i-SMART technology offers over 75 connected car features. It is available at the starting price of Rs 13.99 lakhs, ex-showroom.



5. Toyota Hycross

The Toyota Hycross features SUV-like design elements on the exterior and a premium interior with ample space for occupants. The MUV is available in petrol and hybrid variants. It integrates advanced safety technologies with its ADAS Level 2 features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision system.