From personal mobility to earning tool: How delivery, ride apps reshaped two-wheeler ownership pattern?

Delivery apps: In recent years, the rise of delivery apps has changed the way many people think about owning a motorcycle. What used to be mainly a personal vehicle for commuting or leisure has now become a tool for earning a living. Across India and many other parts of the world, millions of riders now use their bikes not just to go to school or work, but to deliver food, groceries, parcels, and other items through delivery app-based platforms.

This shift has reshaped motorcycle ownership patterns. Riders who never thought of buying a bike now see it as a way to enter the gig economy and earn money. Many also take loans or use financing schemes to purchase bikes or scooters because they believe delivery work can help them pay off these costs and support their families.

Motorcycles: From personal Use to work tool

Delivery platforms have created huge demand for motorcycles and two-wheelers. In cities with busy traffic, bikes are often the fastest and most flexible way to make deliveries. According to reports, this demand has contributed to growth in two-wheeler sales, especially among young people and those looking for flexible work options.

For many delivery riders, owning a motorcycle is the first step into the gig economy. Some already had bikes before signing up on apps, while others bought them after seeing opportunities to earn daily wages. In many countries, including India, research shows that two-wheelers have become a key to earning higher incomes in app-based delivery work.

The costs riders bear

While delivery apps offer flexibility, riders often face financial and personal costs. Many are classified as independent contractors, meaning they must cover all expenses related to their motorcycles, including fuel, maintenance, repairs, insurance, and loan payments - and that too without benefits or job security from the platforms themselves.

Several riders have reported that their earnings do not even cover these costs. A recent study found that many delivery workers earn low wages (limited pay per delivery) and struggle to maintain a decent lifestyle even after working 8–12 hours per day.

In addition to financial pressure, delivery riders often face safety risks. Research from University College London has shown that app-based motorcycle riders are more likely to be involved in accidents compared with other drivers, with many reporting speeding and distraction due to time pressures imposed by the apps.

Work conditions and health risks

Many riders work long hours, sometimes 10–15 hours a day, to earn a reasonable income. This increases physical exhaustion, exposure to traffic hazards, and wear and tear on their bikes. Some delivery workers also complain about pressure from apps to complete orders quickly, which adds stress and sometimes encourages risky riding habits.

Needs and reforms

As delivery apps have become even more common, experts say there must be fairer pay structures, social security benefits, and safety protections for riders. Without these benefits, the money and effort spent on doing delivery work may end up being more than the actual benefits of owning a bike for earning.