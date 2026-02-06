From Punch EV to Brezza: 7 major car facelifts lined up for 2026 - Check full list

Popular Cars & SUVs to Get Facelifts in 2026: Many new cars and SUVs are set to launch in 2026. Car makers are lining up launches across segments. Several popular models are getting mid-life facelifts. At least 7 popular cars and SUVs, including Mahindra Scorpio N, Hyundai Verna, Exter, Tata Punch EV, Skoda Kushaq, Slavia and Maruti Brezza, are expected to get major updates this year.

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Motors is expected to launch the updated Punch EV in the next few weeks. The big upgrade could be a larger 45kWh battery, borrowed from the Nexon EV. This may deliver a range of over 450km on a single charge. The current 25kWh and 35kWh battery options are also likely to continue. Feature upgrades may include a bigger touchscreen, better upholstery, a premium sound system and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

The facelifted Scorpio N has been spotted testing multiple times. It is expected to launch later this year. The SUV may get a fresh front design. Inside, updates could include a larger infotainment screen, a new digital instrument cluster and even a panoramic sunroof.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Facelift

Skoda will launch the updated Kushaq in March 2026, with the Slavia following soon after. Kushaq retained the engine options. However, a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox has been added. The SUV gets three new colour options, a panoramic sunroof, a new digital display and cosmetic changes. Similar changes are expected for the Slavia facelift.

Hyundai Exter and Verna Facelift

Hyundai has started testing both models in India. The 2026 Verna is expected to adopt Hyundai's new global design, with a redesigned front end and better interiors. The Exter facelift may get a revised grille, updated bumpers and new variants. Engine options are likely to stay unchanged.

Maruti Brezza Facelift

The Maruti Brezza is expected to receive both feature and mechanical upgrades. Reports suggest it could offer Level 2 ADAS and an underbody CNG tank setup. Design updates may take cues from the Victoris. The 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-CNG engines are likely to continue.