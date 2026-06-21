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  • /Fuel price stability could support recovery in scooters, premium bikes, entry-level cars: Goldman Sachs

Fuel price stability could support recovery in scooters, premium bikes, entry-level cars: Goldman Sachs

The report said its analysis of the last six fuel-price inflation episodes over the past decade showed that consumer demand tends to return more quickly in certain vehicle categories once fuel-price pressures ease.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Fuel price stability could support recovery in scooters, premium bikes, entry-level cars: Goldman Sachs
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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