Game On! Maruti To Challenge Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Nexon With THESE Two SUVs In 2025; One With '35kmpl Mileage'...

Maruti Upcoming SUVs In 2025: Maruti Suzuki understands the importance of mileage in the Indian car market very well. This is one of the key reasons why it remains the top-selling car manufacturer in the country. Maruti holds the largest share of the Indian car market and continues to expand its portfolio. The company is now set to enter the electric car segment, with the launch of e-Vitara. Additionally, Maruti plans to launch two new hybrid cars this year, which could include a facelift version of the existing Fronx and a 7-seater model based on the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Fronx Facelift

Currently, Maruti uses Toyota’s strong hybrid powertrain for some of its models; but this would not be the case with the updated Fronx. According to the media reports, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce its own strong hybrid technology with the Fronx facelift this year. This system will use the Swift’s 1.2L Z-Series petrol engine and will be more cost-effective compared to Toyota’s hybrid setup.

The 2025 Fronx hybrid is expected to deliver excellent fuel efficiency, with reports suggesting a mileage of over 35kmpl. Additionally, the new Fronx might feature an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite.

The existing 90bhp, 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine is likely to remain an option. Minor design updates and feature enhancements are also expected. It will compete with sub-compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and more.

Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater

If reports are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki aims to enter the premium three-row SUV market, competing with models like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and others. This new SUV, codenamed Y17, will be based on the Grand Vitara and share its platform, engines, and design elements.

To fit an additional row of seats, the SUV will have an extended rear overhang. Inside, it may offer a redesigned dashboard and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. While most features will carry over from the Grand Vitara, a few new additions are expected.

The engine options may include a 103bhp, 1.5L K15C petrol mild hybrid and a 92bhp, 1.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Both engines are currently powering the ongoing Grand Vitara.