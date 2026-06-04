Got THESE 5 common yet ILLEGAL modifications on your car? Police can stop and challan you
Illegal car modifications: Are you planning to get your car modified? Well, a lot of people love personalising their vehicles. But you need to be careful while doing so.
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Illegal car modifications in India: A lot of car owners love personalising their vehicles. It feels cool. But some of the most popular modifications in India are actually illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act, and traffic police can stop you and issue a challan on the spot. Here are five modifications you should think twice about.
1. Flashy loud horns
Pressure horns, air horns, multi-tone horns that play a tune - all of these are banned. The Motor Vehicles Act only permits horns that produce a single, clear sound within permissible decibel limits. Anything louder or more dramatic is illegal and can disturb other road users or even cause accidents.
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2. Designer or fancy registration plates
Stylish fonts, coloured backgrounds (other than the allotted one), stickers covering part of the number, or plates in non-standard sizes - none of these are allowed. Your registration plate must follow the High Security Registration Plate format set by the government. Deviating from that standard is a fineable offence.
3. Aftermarket Window Tinting or Sun Film
This is one of the most common modifications in India, and also one of the most penalised. The Supreme Court has made it clear that no tinted film is allowed on car windows, including the windshield and side windows.
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4. Loud Exhaust Systems
Aftermarket exhausts that amplify engine noise beyond legal decibel limits are prohibited. They create noise pollution and can also interfere with the vehicle's emission standards. Police can and do challan vehicles fitted with modified exhausts.
5. Bull Bars and Crash Guards
Many SUV owners fit bull bars on the front for an aggressive look or supposed protection. But the Supreme Court banned these modifications years ago. They make collisions more dangerous for pedestrians and smaller vehicles, and their presence alone is enough reason for a challan.
Check your car. Any of these on the list? It might be time to make some changes before the police do it for you.
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