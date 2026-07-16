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Govt proposes new fuel economy norms for cars from April 1, 2027

The existing CAFE-II norms are likely to lapse on March 31, 2027. Compliance under CAFE-III will be assessed in two phases, the first covering three years and the second the remaining two, with fuel efficiency targets progressing to more stringent levels through each passing year.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Govt proposes new fuel economy norms for cars from April 1, 2027
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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Govt proposes new fuel economy norms for cars from April 1, 2027
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