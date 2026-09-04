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  • /Govt tightens e-bus, e-truck localisation norms, sets April 2027 deadline for key components

Govt tightens e-bus, e-truck localisation norms, sets April 2027 deadline for key components

For e-buses, the revised PMP requires domestic manufacturing of traction motors, including at least rotor and stator assembly, bearing, enclosure, connector and cable fitment from September 1.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Govt tightens e-bus, e-truck localisation norms, sets April 2027 deadline for key components
Image Credit: Image Source- http://ev.delhi.gov.in/

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