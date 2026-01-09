Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004856https://zeenews.india.com/auto/gst-reforms-rural-recovery-drive-strong-q3-for-indias-auto-sector-3004856.html
NewsAutoGST Reforms, Rural Recovery Drive Strong Q3 For Indias Auto Sector
AUTO NEWS

GST Reforms, Rural Recovery Drive Strong Q3 For India's Auto Sector

India’s automobile industry delivered a strong performance with passenger volumes up 20 per cent YoY in the October–December 2025 quarter, driven by GST reforms, a pickup in rural demand, and sustained festive momentum, a report said on Friday.

|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GST Reforms, Rural Recovery Drive Strong Q3 For India's Auto SectorImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: India’s automobile industry delivered a strong performance with passenger volumes up 20 per cent YoY in the October–December 2025 quarter, driven by GST reforms, a pickup in rural demand, and sustained festive momentum, a report said on Friday. 

Financial services firm PL Capital said in a report that improved affordability, easier financing, and recovering consumer sentiment supported broad‑based volume growth across passenger vehicles, two‑wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

Passenger vehicle volumes rose due to GST‑led price cuts and year‑end discounts, while inventory days fell sharply to 45 days in November, about 38 in December, from over 55 earlier.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Small cars saw more pronounced benefits from GST cuts, even as SUVs continued to dominate demand, reinforcing the ongoing premiumisation trend.

Further, two‑wheelers recorded high‑teens growth, led by motorcycles in the 150cc and higher segments, with some models facing extended waiting periods due to strong retail sales and dealer restocking, the report said.

Commercial vehicles showed early signs of an upcycle during Q3FY26, supported by a revival in construction and mining activity after an extended monsoon season. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles outperformed light commercial vehicles as replacement demand picked up, and customers opted for higher-tonnage vehicles.

Improved affordability following GST rate rationalisation also encouraged fleet operators to advance purchase decisions, the report noted.

Construction equipment sales rebounded, although growth remained muted on a high base due to pre-buying ahead of emission norm changes last year. Tractor sales continued their upward trajectory, aided by state subsidies and supportive government policies.

"On the rural front, a healthy Kharif harvest and better Rabi sowing acreage strengthened farm incomes and cash flows, translating into improved demand for entry-level vehicles and tractors," the report said.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) also benefited from new model launches, facelifts, and improved realisations, while exports remained stable and the rupee weakened.

The financial services firm warned that rising costs of raw materials such as aluminium, copper, and platinum, coupled with the reintroduction of steel safeguard duties from January 2026, could pressure margins in the coming quarters.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anvesha Satellite
Defence Satellite Anvesha Launches January Twelve
Jammu Kashmir cold wave
Severe Cold Wave Freezes Dal Lake As J-K, Ladakh Reel Under Sub-Zero Temps
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 09-01-2026 Suvarna Keralam SK-35 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Iran Protests 2026
Iran Anti-Khamenei Protests Escalate: 10 Key Points On Nationwide Unrest
men jeans
Men’s Jeans to Grab in the Grand Garage Edition Sale
I-PAC raids West Bengal
Full Story Of The Coal Smuggling Case, Hawala Links, And Calcutta HC Battle
men winter jackets
Grand Garage Edition Sale Steals: Men’s Jackets That Upgrade Your Style
snap result 2025
Snap Result 2025 OUT At snaptest.org: Check How To Download SIU MBA Scorecard
BMC Election 2026
BMC Elections 2026 LIVE: 3-Year Wait Ends, BJP vs Shiv Sena vs Congress
protest
TMC MPs protest outside Amit Shah’s Office After ED Raids, Back Mamata Banerje