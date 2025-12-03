Advertisement
Harley-Davidson X440T Breaks Cover - Check Out What's New Before The Launch

Harley-Davidson X440T: Harley-Davidson has revealed the new X440T, a sportier version of the X440, ahead of its launch on 6 December 2025.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Harley-Davidson X440T: Harley-Davidson has revealed the new X440T, a sportier version of the X440, ahead of its launch on 6 December 2025. The bike gets several styling enhancements, but the engine stays the same. It continues to use the familiar 440cc single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that makes 27.4PS at 6,000rpm and 38Nm at 4,000rpm.

The X440T looks noticeably different from the standard model. It now gets a fresh-looking heat shield on the exhaust, a longer tail cowl, bar-end mirrors, a new ribbed seat and a redesigned rear mudguard. The checkered graphics on the side panel and tail section are still there, keeping some of the original flavour intact.

Feature-wise, the Harley-Davidson X440T X440T is expected to offer ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, a traction control system, and more. Harley-Davidson is offering it in four new colours - Black, White, Red and Dark Blue.

In terms of pricing, the X440T will likely cost around Rs 10,000 more than the current top-end X440 S, which is priced at Rs 2,79,599 (ex-showroom). This means the new model could be priced close to Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

