Harley-Davidson X440T Launched In India With Two New Ride Modes: Check What's New, Specs, Price, And Booking Date

Harley Davidson X440 T Price In India: The motorcycle now comes with two new ride modes, Road and Rain. It also offers new colour options, including Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Vivid Black, and Pearl White.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Harley-Davidson X440T Launched In India With Two New Ride Modes: Check What's New, Specs, Price, And Booking Date Image Credit: harley-davidson.com (Official)

Harley Davidson X440 T Price In India: Harley-Davidson has launched its second-smallest motorcycle in the Indian market, the X440 T. The new bike is built on the same platform as the original X440, which was launched in 2023 to great success. This model introduces several styling revisions and coincides with the refreshed lineup of cruiser motorcycles in India. The Harley-Davidson X440 T features distinctive design elements compared to the X440, paying tribute to the Harley XR1200.

Harley Davidson X440 T: What's New

The Harley-Davidson X440 T features a distinctive rear-end design, highlighted by a large fender that occupies significant space and a reworked seat for improved comfort. Passengers benefit from sizable grab handles, while the design is further enhanced by new colour options, including Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Vivid Black, and Pearl White.

The X440 T branding is newly placed on the tank, complemented by a racing pinstripe along the side. The T version also introduces bar-end mirrors and black front-wheel fenders, unlike the standard X440, which has a fender matching the body color.

On the mechanical side, it comes with a new electronic throttle body featuring ride-by-wire control, along with rider aids such as traction control, switchable rear ABS, and ride modes for Road and Rain, although the settings cannot be changed while in Rain mode.

Harley Davidson X440 T Specifications

It is powered by a 440cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine that produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, offering a fuel efficiency of around 35 kmpl. The bike has a kerb weight of 192 kg and rides on an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, supported by a 1,418 mm wheelbase and 170 mm of ground clearance. It comes with a six-speed gearbox for smooth power delivery.

The suspension duties are managed by a 43 mm KYB upside-down front fork with 130 mm of travel, along with gas-charged twin shocks at the rear, all mounted on a sturdy trellis frame chassis.

Harley Davidson X440 T Price In India And Booking Date

The Harley-Davidson X440 T is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike will begin on December 7, 2025, and can be made both at dealerships and online through www.harley-davidsonx440.com. 

