Harley Davidson X440t vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Which neo-retro bike gives better value? Price, performance, top speed and all COMPARED

Harley Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: In the last few years, neo-retro motorcycles have become very popular among young bikers. Two of India’s most talked-about neo-retro motorcycles, the Harley-Davidson X440T and the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, are now fighting for the same buyer in the Rs 2.50–2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. Both bikes carry old-school styling with modern hardware, but they differ sharply in engine technology, power, and what you actually get for your money. If you are planning to buy a neo-retro bike around Rs 2.85 lakh in 2026, here is a detailed comparison of every specification.

Harley-Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price gap

The Guerrilla 450 starts at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top model, while the X440T is priced at Rs 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). So, the entry-level Guerrilla 450 is around Rs 35,000 cheaper than the X440T. But price alone does not tell the full story here.

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Quick specs comparison

Specification Harley-Davidson X440T Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 2.84 lakh Rs 2.49 lakh-2.72 lakh Engine 440cc, air/oil-cooled 452cc, liquid-cooled Max power 27.37 bhp, 6,000 rpm 39.47 bhp, 8,000 rpm Max torque 38 Nm, 4,000 rpm 40 Nm, 5,500 rpm Top speed 135 kph 140 kph Gearbox 6-Speed manual 6-Speed manual Fuel tank 13.5 L 11 L Mileage 30 kmpl ~27.86 kmpl Kerb weight 190.5 kg 185 kg Seat height 805 mm 780 mm

Harley-Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Engine and performance

This is where the two bikes split clearly. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 runs a 452cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The Harley-Davidson X440T uses a 440cc air-and-oil-cooled, 2-valve single-cylinder engine that produces 27.37 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

That is a 12 bhp difference – a number that shows up on the highway. According to specifications, the Guerrilla 450 hits a top speed of 140 kph, while the X440T tops out at 135 kph. The Guerrilla’s liquid-cooled motor also handles sustained city riding better in summer heat. On the other hand, the X440T’s air-cooled setup gives it a more classic, mechanical feel.

Both bikes come with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.

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Harley-Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Ride setup and everyday comfort

The X440T rides on a trellis frame with 43mm KYB upside-down forks at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear, with seven-step preload adjustability. The front wheel is an 18-inch unit, which gives the bike a more stretched, old-school stance. The seat height sits at 805 mm, so shorter riders may find it slightly tall.

The Guerrilla 450 uses a steel twin-spar frame with 43mm telescopic forks (non-adjustable) and a linkage-type monoshock at the rear. Both wheels are 17-inch units with radial tyres – 120/70 at the front and 160/60 at the rear, which offer better grip at speed. The seat height is a more accessible 780 mm, and the 185 kg kerb weight is lighter than the X440T’s 190.5 kg.

For daily city use, the Guerrilla’s lower seat height and lighter weight make it slightly easier to handle, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

Harley-Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Fuel economy and tank range

The X440T carries a 13.5-litre fuel tank and delivers around 30 kmpl, giving a real-world range of roughly 350–375 km on a full tank. The Guerrilla 450 has a smaller 11-litre tank, and user-reported mileage sits at around 27.86 kmpl, putting its range at approximately 280–300 km. If long-distance riding between fuel stations matters to you, the X440T’s larger tank is a practical advantage.

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Harley-Davidson X440T vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Which bike should you buy?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 wins on outright performance — more power, more torque, a higher top speed, a lighter body, and a lower seat height at a starting price that undercuts the X440T. It suits riders who want a modern engine with retro looks and plan to use the bike on highways as much as in cities.

On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson X440T offers the Harley badge, a larger fuel tank, a more classic 18-inch front-wheel stance, and the old-school feel of an air-cooled motor. It costs slightly more for a single variant but brings good brand value and a distinct riding character.

If pure performance and value for money are your priorities, the Guerrilla 450 is the smarter buy. If you want the Harley name on your tank and a more relaxed, boulevard-friendly ride, the X440T could suit you better.