/Hazard lights in rain: Smart habit or dangerous mistake?

You've seen it during a downpour. Cars flick on their hazard lights the moment rain starts, and everyone just drives along like that's normal. But is it actually the right move? Turns out, no. Traffic experts and driving manuals across the world say this habit does more harm than good.
Here's the problem. Hazard lights exist for one job: to warn other drivers that your car is stopped or moving unusually slowly, like during a breakdown or an emergency. They're not designed for regular driving in bad weather.
When you switch on hazards while driving normally in rain, you actually confuse the drivers behind you. They can't tell if you're about to stop, if something's wrong with your car, or if you're just driving through rain like everyone else. Worse, hazard lights disable your turn signals in most cars. So if you need to change lanes or turn, other drivers won't get any warning at all. That's a genuine safety risk, not a minor inconvenience.
There's another issue too. When every car on the road has hazards blinking, it becomes impossible to spot the one vehicle that's actually broken down or in real trouble. The signal loses its entire purpose.
So what should you do instead when it's pouring? Simple. Turn on your headlights, not just your parking lights. This makes you visible to other drivers without messing with your indicators. Slow down and keep extra distance from the vehicle ahead, since braking takes longer on wet roads.
If visibility drops so much that you genuinely can't see the road, pull over safely to the side, and that's when hazard lights actually make sense, because now your car really is stationary and needs to be flagged.
Many countries, including India, actually advise against using hazards while driving in rain, precisely for these reasons. So next time it pours, skip the hazards. Just turn on your headlights, ease off the accelerator, and drive with a bit more care.
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