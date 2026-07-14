/Hazard lights in rain: Smart habit or dangerous mistake?

You've seen it during a downpour. Cars flick on their hazard lights the moment rain starts, and everyone just drives along like that's normal. But is it actually the right move? Turns out, no. Traffic experts and driving manuals across the world say this habit does more harm than good.

Here's the problem. Hazard lights exist for one job: to warn other drivers that your car is stopped or moving unusually slowly, like during a breakdown or an emergency. They're not designed for regular driving in bad weather.