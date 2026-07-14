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Hazard lights in rain: Smart habit or dangerous mistake?

You've seen it during a downpour. Cars flick on their hazard lights the moment rain starts, and everyone just drives along like that's normal. But is it actually the right move?

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Hazard lights in rain: Smart habit or dangerous mistake?
Image Credit: Hazard lights in rain: Smart habit or dangerous mistake?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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