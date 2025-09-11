Hero 2-Wheelers Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 15,743 - Splendor, Xpulse 210, Karizma 210 & More
Hero 2-Wheelers Price Cut: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced passing on the full benefit of the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers, effective Sept 22, 2025.
Hero 2-Wheelers Price Reduction: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced passing on the full benefit of the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers, effective Sept 22, 2025. With this, customers can now avail price benefits of up to Rs 15,743 on select models, such as Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range, Xoom, Destini, Pleasure+ and more.
Model-Wise Price Cut
Destini 125 - Up to Rs 7,197
Glamour X - Up to Rs 7,813
HF Deluxe - Up to Rs 5,805
Karizma 210 - Up to Rs 15,743
Passion+ - Up to Rs 6,500
Pleasure+ - Up to Rs 6,417
Splendor+ - Up to Rs 6,820
Super Splendor XTEC - Up to Rs 7,254
Xoom 110 - Up to Rs 6,597
Xoom 125 - Up to Rs 7,291
Xoom 160 - Up to Rs 11,602
Xpulse 210 - Up to Rs 14,516
XTREME 125R - Up to Rs 8,010
Xtreme 160R 4V - Up to Rs 10,985
Xtreme 250R - Up to Rs 14,055
In an official statement, Hero MotoCorp said, "The company believes that this move will further enhance accessibility, affordability and mobility — particularly in rural and semi-urban regions and for the lower middle class segment where two-wheelers are not only a means of personal mobility but also a vital enabler of livelihood and social empowerment."
Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We welcome the Government’s next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India’s journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility."
"The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India’s largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push,” he further added.
Earlier on September 9, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. also announced that it will extend the complete benefit of the GST revision on two-wheelers to its customers. This makes Yamaha models more affordable and accessible to a wider customer base with price cuts of up to Rs 17,581. The revised prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.
