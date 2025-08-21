Advertisement
Hero Glamour X Vs Glamour XTEC: Design, Features And Price

The Hero Glamour has been a strong player in the 125cc commuter bike segment. With the Glamour XTEC, Hero brought in Bluetooth connectivity to this category. Now, the new Glamour X steps in with even more segment-first features.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hero Glamour X Vs Glamour XTEC: Design, Features And PriceImage Source- Zee News

Hero Glamour X Vs Glamour XTEC: The Hero Glamour has been a strong player in the 125cc commuter bike segment. With the Glamour XTEC, Hero brought in Bluetooth connectivity to this category. Now, the new Glamour X steps in with even more segment-first features. While both bikes share the 'Glamour' name, they’re quite different.

Design
The Glamour X looks more muscular and sporty. It has sharper bodywork, a taller tinted windscreen, and a tank shroud that forms an 'X' design on the fuel tank. It even borrows its taillamp from the bigger Xtreme 250R. It also gets a redesigned headlight. The Glamour XTEC, meanwhile, keeps things simple with a more traditional commuter-bike design.

Engine
Both bikes use the same 124.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, but tuned differently. The Glamour X borrows its motor from the Xtreme 125R. It makes 11.4hp and 10.5Nm, with a balancer shaft and silent cam chain for smoother rides. It also gets a ride-by-wire throttle, offering three riding modes - Eco, Road, and Power. The same engine on the Glamour XTEC makes 10.7hp and 10.6Nm, slightly lower but still commuter-friendly.

Hardware
Both use telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. They run on the same tyres: 80/100-18 at the front and 100/80-18 at the rear. Seat height is 790mm on the Glamour X and 798mm on the XTEC. Ground clearance is 170mm and 180mm, respectively. Both models offer options of a front drum brake and a front disc brake.

Features
This is where the Glamour X shines. It offers cruise control, a first for any 125cc commuter in India. It also gets an adaptive colour LCD, Bluetooth, panic brake alert, and auto-adjust LED lighting. But most of these features are only in the disc variant. The Glamour XTEC is simpler. It has a digital display with Bluetooth for call and SMS alerts, but skips premium features like cruise control.

Price
The Glamour X costs Rs 90,000 (Drum) and Rs 1 lakh (Disc). In comparison, the Glamour XTEC costs Rs 90,500 (Drum) and Rs 95,000 (Disc). The difference lies in the extra features the Glamour X offers.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

